Clear

Happy Father's Day to WAAY 31 Dads

Posted: Jun 20, 2021 6:06 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2021 6:06 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events