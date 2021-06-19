Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Saturday Evening Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Posted: Jun 19, 2021 5:32 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2021 5:32 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events