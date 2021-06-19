Clear

Saturday AM Forecast

Saturday AM Forecast

Posted: Jun 19, 2021 7:12 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2021 7:12 AM
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events