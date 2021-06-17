Clear

Parkway Place Mall hosts job fair

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 5:48 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2021 5:48 PM
Huntsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events