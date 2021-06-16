News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Newsletters
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Newsletters
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Family Mourning Lee Dobbins
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 7:27 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2021 7:27 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
72°
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
77°
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
72°
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
69°
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
70°
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Manhunt suspended in Madison Co.
What we know about the Albertville mass shooting suspect
Uncle of man identified as Albertville mass shooter asks for prayers for victims, their families
'Completely unprovoked:' Law enforcement officials search for motive in Albertville mass shooting
Decatur murder suspect's family says mental health system failed them
'David didn’t deserve this, no one deserves this:' Wife of Mueller shooting victim speaks out
CDC now calls coronavirus Delta variant a 'variant of concern'
Albertville police release names of victims, shooter in Mueller Water Products mass shooting
Employee at Mueller grieves for lost friend and co-worker
Former co-workers say Isaac Byrd 'cared for everybody'
Community Events