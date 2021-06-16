Clear

Kate's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Weather 06/16/21

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 5:03 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2021 5:03 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events