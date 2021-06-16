Clear

Carson's Wednesday Midday Forecast Update 6/16

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2021 12:00 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
