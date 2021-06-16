Clear

Rob's Wednesday, June 16 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Rob Elvington's Video Forecast From WAAY-31's Morning News 6:00 AM broadcast

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Jun 16, 2021 7:30 AM
Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
