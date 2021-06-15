Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chip Shortage Affecting Local Businesses

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 7:33 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2021 7:33 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events