News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Newsletters
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Newsletters
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Shooter located in Albertville after 2 killed, 2 hurt in Mueller plant shooting
Full Story
Rob's Tuesday, June 15 North Alabama Weather Forecast
Rob Elvington's video forecast from the WAAY-31 Morning News' broadcast June 15, 2021
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 7:27 AM
Updated: Jun 15, 2021 7:27 AM
Huntsville
Clear
74°
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
77°
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
75°
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
73°
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
75°
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Alabama teen dies after being struck by lightning while swimming in ocean
UPDATE: Shooter located in Albertville after 2 killed, 2 hurt in Mueller plant shooting
More than 1.7 million gallons of sewage has spilled into Lake Guntersville
Infant and 2 adults injured in Madison Co. wreck
Decatur community thankful after Saturday night's storm, damage
Alabama won't make deadline for number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in the U.S.
Decatur declares State of Emergency for Saturday storm damage
Two women were shot in north Huntsville early Saturday morning
Severely damaged homes, leftover debris: Cleanup in Decatur continues after weekend storm
Murder suspect family says mental health system failed them
Community Events