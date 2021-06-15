Clear
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Shooter located in Albertville after 2 killed, 2 hurt in Mueller plant shooting Full Story

Rob's Tuesday, June 15 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Rob Elvington's video forecast from the WAAY-31 Morning News' broadcast June 15, 2021

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 7:27 AM
Updated: Jun 15, 2021 7:27 AM
Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events