Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kate's Monday Evening Forecast

Weather 06/14/21

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 4:51 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2021 4:51 PM
Huntsville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events