Clear

Carson's Monday Midday Forecast 6/14

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 12:27 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2021 12:27 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events