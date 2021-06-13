Clear

Storm Cleanup Underway in Decatur

Posted: Jun 13, 2021 5:36 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2021 5:36 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 102°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events