Morgan County Sheriff's Office applying for $1.5 million anti-meth grant

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|80681
|1549
|Mobile
|41808
|822
|Madison
|35514
|519
|Tuscaloosa
|26100
|457
|Shelby
|25528
|254
|Montgomery
|25057
|607
|Baldwin
|21724
|312
|Lee
|16201
|173
|Calhoun
|14681
|325
|Morgan
|14573
|284
|Etowah
|14125
|361
|Marshall
|12397
|228
|Houston
|10733
|287
|Elmore
|10296
|210
|Limestone
|10152
|156
|St. Clair
|10125
|249
|Cullman
|9894
|199
|Lauderdale
|9552
|246
|DeKalb
|8951
|188
|Talladega
|8421
|182
|Walker
|7313
|279
|Autauga
|7206
|113
|Blount
|6916
|139
|Jackson
|6883
|112
|Colbert
|6372
|139
|Coffee
|5615
|124
|Dale
|4915
|114
|Russell
|4531
|41
|Chilton
|4458
|115
|Franklin
|4296
|83
|Covington
|4245
|120
|Tallapoosa
|4109
|155
|Escambia
|3990
|79
|Chambers
|3704
|124
|Dallas
|3601
|154
|Clarke
|3527
|61
|Marion
|3215
|104
|Pike
|3139
|78
|Lawrence
|3105
|100
|Winston
|2831
|73
|Bibb
|2667
|64
|Geneva
|2566
|81
|Marengo
|2503
|65
|Pickens
|2362
|62
|Barbour
|2343
|59
|Hale
|2260
|78
|Butler
|2225
|71
|Fayette
|2160
|62
|Henry
|1938
|43
|Cherokee
|1869
|45
|Randolph
|1859
|43
|Monroe
|1789
|41
|Washington
|1702
|39
|Macon
|1630
|51
|Clay
|1592
|59
|Crenshaw
|1548
|57
|Cleburne
|1518
|43
|Lamar
|1459
|37
|Lowndes
|1418
|54
|Wilcox
|1270
|30
|Bullock
|1240
|42
|Conecuh
|1129
|30
|Coosa
|1103
|29
|Perry
|1087
|26
|Sumter
|1057
|32
|Greene
|932
|34
|Choctaw
|614
|25
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|97937
|1669
|Davidson
|90281
|952
|Knox
|51699
|640
|Hamilton
|45106
|503
|Rutherford
|43525
|443
|Williamson
|28334
|218
|Sumner
|24338
|352
|Montgomery
|20777
|229
|Wilson
|19062
|241
|Out of TN
|17877
|100
|Sullivan
|17226
|304
|Unassigned
|16912
|136
|Blount
|15643
|196
|Bradley
|15226
|153
|Washington
|14823
|251
|Maury
|13612
|174
|Sevier
|13504
|176
|Putnam
|11493
|178
|Madison
|11426
|243
|Robertson
|9849
|132
|Anderson
|8846
|172
|Hamblen
|8639
|174
|Greene
|7988
|159
|Tipton
|7442
|105
|Coffee
|6955
|125
|Dickson
|6915
|114
|Cumberland
|6839
|138
|Carter
|6711
|159
|Gibson
|6621
|147
|McMinn
|6595
|101
|Bedford
|6548
|130
|Roane
|6349
|105
|Hawkins
|6298
|112
|Jefferson
|6287
|125
|Loudon
|6221
|70
|Lawrence
|6044
|92
|Monroe
|5942
|97
|Warren
|5560
|83
|Dyer
|5462
|108
|Franklin
|5177
|91
|Fayette
|5170
|84
|Cheatham
|4609
|56
|Obion
|4600
|97
|Cocke
|4539
|100
|Rhea
|4382
|74
|Lincoln
|4365
|67
|Marshall
|4226
|59
|Campbell
|4200
|63
|Weakley
|4200
|67
|Giles
|4027
|101
|Henderson
|3840
|77
|White
|3708
|74
|Carroll
|3660
|83
|Macon
|3644
|78
|Hardin
|3601
|68
|Hardeman
|3546
|65
|Henry
|3260
|76
|Lauderdale
|3238
|48
|Claiborne
|3202
|74
|Scott
|3190
|45
|Marion
|3164
|47
|Overton
|3033
|61
|Wayne
|2974
|34
|Hickman
|2867
|46
|McNairy
|2856
|54
|DeKalb
|2826
|54
|Smith
|2797
|40
|Haywood
|2713
|62
|Grainger
|2656
|49
|Morgan
|2519
|38
|Trousdale
|2512
|22
|Fentress
|2442
|48
|Johnson
|2438
|39
|Bledsoe
|2192
|11
|Chester
|2172
|51
|Polk
|2109
|25
|Unicoi
|2055
|49
|Crockett
|2044
|49
|Union
|1954
|34
|Cannon
|1937
|32
|Humphreys
|1881
|28
|Grundy
|1797
|35
|Sequatchie
|1741
|29
|Lake
|1718
|26
|Benton
|1684
|42
|Decatur
|1602
|39
|Lewis
|1587
|26
|Meigs
|1411
|25
|Stewart
|1359
|28
|Jackson
|1333
|36
|Houston
|1110
|33
|Clay
|1102
|30
|Perry
|1068
|28
|Moore
|1019
|17
|Van Buren
|861
|23
|Pickett
|763
|24
|Hancock
|603
|12