Sunday Morning Forecast

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|80586
|1549
|Mobile
|41763
|822
|Madison
|35449
|517
|Tuscaloosa
|26085
|457
|Shelby
|25485
|254
|Montgomery
|25015
|606
|Baldwin
|21698
|312
|Lee
|16190
|173
|Calhoun
|14668
|325
|Morgan
|14556
|283
|Etowah
|14091
|361
|Marshall
|12379
|228
|Houston
|10730
|286
|Elmore
|10283
|210
|Limestone
|10142
|156
|St. Clair
|10107
|247
|Cullman
|9881
|199
|Lauderdale
|9537
|245
|DeKalb
|8943
|188
|Talladega
|8411
|181
|Walker
|7310
|278
|Autauga
|7186
|112
|Blount
|6906
|139
|Jackson
|6877
|112
|Colbert
|6361
|139
|Coffee
|5614
|123
|Dale
|4911
|114
|Russell
|4522
|41
|Chilton
|4449
|115
|Franklin
|4289
|82
|Covington
|4226
|119
|Tallapoosa
|4096
|155
|Escambia
|3989
|79
|Chambers
|3696
|124
|Dallas
|3600
|154
|Clarke
|3524
|61
|Marion
|3200
|102
|Pike
|3138
|78
|Lawrence
|3091
|100
|Winston
|2810
|73
|Bibb
|2666
|64
|Geneva
|2563
|81
|Marengo
|2503
|65
|Pickens
|2361
|62
|Barbour
|2342
|59
|Hale
|2259
|78
|Butler
|2223
|71
|Fayette
|2153
|62
|Henry
|1938
|43
|Cherokee
|1866
|45
|Randolph
|1858
|43
|Monroe
|1788
|41
|Washington
|1702
|39
|Macon
|1624
|50
|Clay
|1587
|57
|Crenshaw
|1546
|57
|Cleburne
|1511
|43
|Lamar
|1458
|37
|Lowndes
|1418
|54
|Wilcox
|1272
|30
|Bullock
|1237
|42
|Conecuh
|1127
|30
|Coosa
|1102
|29
|Perry
|1085
|26
|Sumter
|1057
|32
|Greene
|932
|34
|Choctaw
|613
|25
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|97826
|1667
|Davidson
|90244
|952
|Knox
|51753
|639
|Hamilton
|45081
|502
|Rutherford
|43519
|443
|Williamson
|28305
|218
|Sumner
|24324
|352
|Montgomery
|20753
|229
|Wilson
|19053
|240
|Out of TN
|17871
|100
|Sullivan
|17213
|304
|Unassigned
|16922
|136
|Blount
|15633
|196
|Bradley
|15219
|153
|Washington
|14818
|251
|Maury
|13608
|174
|Sevier
|13501
|176
|Putnam
|11493
|178
|Madison
|11429
|243
|Robertson
|9844
|132
|Anderson
|8832
|173
|Hamblen
|8635
|174
|Greene
|7984
|159
|Tipton
|7442
|105
|Coffee
|6955
|125
|Dickson
|6908
|114
|Cumberland
|6832
|138
|Carter
|6710
|159
|Gibson
|6619
|147
|McMinn
|6597
|101
|Bedford
|6550
|130
|Roane
|6343
|105
|Hawkins
|6297
|112
|Jefferson
|6280
|125
|Loudon
|6219
|70
|Lawrence
|6042
|92
|Monroe
|5938
|97
|Warren
|5554
|83
|Dyer
|5459
|107
|Franklin
|5179
|91
|Fayette
|5163
|84
|Cheatham
|4607
|56
|Obion
|4592
|97
|Cocke
|4540
|100
|Rhea
|4382
|75
|Lincoln
|4368
|67
|Marshall
|4224
|59
|Campbell
|4201
|63
|Weakley
|4195
|67
|Giles
|4027
|101
|Henderson
|3840
|77
|White
|3709
|74
|Carroll
|3659
|83
|Macon
|3646
|78
|Hardin
|3601
|68
|Hardeman
|3548
|65
|Henry
|3254
|76
|Lauderdale
|3237
|48
|Claiborne
|3201
|74
|Scott
|3190
|45
|Marion
|3154
|47
|Overton
|3034
|61
|Wayne
|2974
|34
|Hickman
|2866
|46
|McNairy
|2855
|54
|DeKalb
|2827
|54
|Smith
|2797
|40
|Haywood
|2712
|62
|Grainger
|2655
|49
|Morgan
|2524
|39
|Trousdale
|2513
|22
|Fentress
|2442
|48
|Johnson
|2438
|39
|Bledsoe
|2192
|11
|Chester
|2173
|51
|Polk
|2108
|25
|Unicoi
|2052
|49
|Crockett
|2042
|49
|Union
|1949
|34
|Cannon
|1937
|32
|Humphreys
|1874
|28
|Grundy
|1797
|35
|Sequatchie
|1742
|29
|Lake
|1716
|26
|Benton
|1684
|42
|Decatur
|1602
|39
|Lewis
|1588
|26
|Meigs
|1409
|25
|Stewart
|1359
|28
|Jackson
|1333
|36
|Houston
|1109
|33
|Clay
|1102
|30
|Perry
|1068
|28
|Moore
|1019
|17
|Van Buren
|860
|23
|Pickett
|763
|24
|Hancock
|603
|12