Community activists mark 1 year anniversary of Huntsville protests linked to murder of George Floyd

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|80522
|1549
|Mobile
|41671
|821
|Madison
|35406
|517
|Tuscaloosa
|26076
|457
|Shelby
|25466
|254
|Montgomery
|24984
|603
|Baldwin
|21684
|312
|Lee
|16171
|173
|Calhoun
|14655
|325
|Morgan
|14547
|283
|Etowah
|14036
|360
|Marshall
|12365
|228
|Houston
|10727
|286
|Elmore
|10272
|209
|Limestone
|10133
|156
|St. Clair
|10095
|247
|Cullman
|9872
|199
|Lauderdale
|9526
|245
|DeKalb
|8931
|188
|Talladega
|8400
|181
|Walker
|7306
|278
|Autauga
|7172
|111
|Blount
|6894
|139
|Jackson
|6873
|112
|Colbert
|6355
|139
|Coffee
|5613
|122
|Dale
|4911
|114
|Russell
|4521
|41
|Chilton
|4447
|115
|Franklin
|4282
|82
|Covington
|4223
|119
|Tallapoosa
|4096
|155
|Escambia
|3987
|78
|Chambers
|3692
|124
|Dallas
|3599
|154
|Clarke
|3526
|61
|Marion
|3197
|102
|Pike
|3136
|77
|Lawrence
|3086
|100
|Winston
|2797
|73
|Bibb
|2665
|64
|Geneva
|2563
|81
|Marengo
|2503
|65
|Pickens
|2361
|62
|Barbour
|2343
|59
|Hale
|2259
|78
|Butler
|2223
|71
|Fayette
|2154
|62
|Henry
|1937
|43
|Cherokee
|1866
|45
|Randolph
|1855
|43
|Monroe
|1790
|41
|Washington
|1701
|39
|Macon
|1624
|50
|Clay
|1583
|57
|Crenshaw
|1546
|57
|Cleburne
|1510
|43
|Lamar
|1457
|37
|Lowndes
|1413
|54
|Wilcox
|1272
|30
|Bullock
|1236
|42
|Conecuh
|1127
|30
|Coosa
|1102
|29
|Perry
|1085
|26
|Sumter
|1057
|32
|Greene
|931
|34
|Choctaw
|613
|25
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|97786
|1667
|Davidson
|90204
|952
|Knox
|51757
|639
|Hamilton
|45068
|502
|Rutherford
|43507
|443
|Williamson
|28299
|218
|Sumner
|24318
|352
|Montgomery
|20744
|229
|Wilson
|19051
|240
|Out of TN
|17869
|100
|Sullivan
|17208
|304
|Unassigned
|16922
|136
|Blount
|15628
|196
|Bradley
|15211
|153
|Washington
|14816
|251
|Maury
|13606
|174
|Sevier
|13503
|176
|Putnam
|11484
|178
|Madison
|11407
|241
|Robertson
|9844
|132
|Anderson
|8830
|172
|Hamblen
|8632
|174
|Greene
|7982
|159
|Tipton
|7442
|105
|Coffee
|6955
|125
|Dickson
|6908
|114
|Cumberland
|6828
|138
|Carter
|6706
|159
|Gibson
|6617
|147
|McMinn
|6597
|101
|Bedford
|6550
|130
|Roane
|6347
|105
|Hawkins
|6294
|112
|Jefferson
|6283
|125
|Loudon
|6220
|70
|Lawrence
|6039
|92
|Monroe
|5930
|97
|Warren
|5556
|83
|Dyer
|5459
|107
|Franklin
|5178
|91
|Fayette
|5159
|83
|Cheatham
|4607
|56
|Obion
|4590
|97
|Cocke
|4540
|100
|Rhea
|4383
|75
|Lincoln
|4369
|67
|Marshall
|4223
|59
|Campbell
|4203
|63
|Weakley
|4195
|67
|Giles
|4028
|101
|Henderson
|3840
|77
|White
|3707
|74
|Carroll
|3660
|83
|Macon
|3646
|78
|Hardin
|3601
|68
|Hardeman
|3548
|65
|Henry
|3250
|76
|Lauderdale
|3238
|48
|Claiborne
|3200
|74
|Scott
|3191
|45
|Marion
|3153
|47
|Overton
|3034
|61
|Wayne
|2975
|34
|Hickman
|2865
|46
|McNairy
|2855
|54
|DeKalb
|2826
|54
|Smith
|2796
|40
|Haywood
|2711
|62
|Grainger
|2654
|49
|Morgan
|2525
|39
|Trousdale
|2511
|22
|Fentress
|2442
|48
|Johnson
|2439
|39
|Bledsoe
|2190
|11
|Chester
|2173
|51
|Polk
|2109
|25
|Unicoi
|2050
|49
|Crockett
|2042
|49
|Union
|1948
|34
|Cannon
|1937
|32
|Humphreys
|1871
|28
|Grundy
|1797
|35
|Sequatchie
|1742
|29
|Lake
|1716
|26
|Benton
|1682
|42
|Decatur
|1602
|39
|Lewis
|1590
|26
|Meigs
|1408
|25
|Stewart
|1358
|28
|Jackson
|1331
|36
|Houston
|1109
|33
|Clay
|1102
|30
|Perry
|1069
|28
|Moore
|1019
|17
|Van Buren
|860
|23
|Pickett
|763
|24
|Hancock
|603
|12