Rosa Parks Committee asks Department of Justice to investigate Huntsville Police Department

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|80436
|1542
|Mobile
|41612
|820
|Madison
|35393
|514
|Tuscaloosa
|26072
|457
|Shelby
|25446
|254
|Montgomery
|24958
|602
|Baldwin
|21674
|311
|Lee
|16153
|173
|Calhoun
|14641
|324
|Morgan
|14539
|283
|Etowah
|14022
|359
|Marshall
|12364
|228
|Houston
|10723
|285
|Elmore
|10265
|208
|Limestone
|10132
|156
|St. Clair
|10089
|247
|Cullman
|9864
|199
|Lauderdale
|9524
|245
|DeKalb
|8911
|188
|Talladega
|8393
|181
|Walker
|7304
|278
|Autauga
|7161
|111
|Blount
|6889
|139
|Jackson
|6872
|112
|Colbert
|6354
|138
|Coffee
|5610
|121
|Dale
|4908
|114
|Russell
|4519
|41
|Chilton
|4438
|115
|Franklin
|4282
|82
|Covington
|4221
|119
|Tallapoosa
|4091
|154
|Escambia
|3983
|77
|Chambers
|3687
|124
|Dallas
|3599
|154
|Clarke
|3526
|61
|Marion
|3195
|102
|Pike
|3135
|77
|Lawrence
|3084
|100
|Winston
|2795
|73
|Bibb
|2665
|64
|Geneva
|2563
|81
|Marengo
|2503
|65
|Pickens
|2360
|62
|Barbour
|2340
|59
|Hale
|2256
|78
|Butler
|2220
|71
|Fayette
|2155
|62
|Henry
|1936
|43
|Cherokee
|1865
|45
|Randolph
|1849
|43
|Monroe
|1790
|41
|Washington
|1692
|39
|Macon
|1624
|50
|Clay
|1581
|57
|Crenshaw
|1542
|57
|Cleburne
|1507
|43
|Lamar
|1454
|37
|Lowndes
|1413
|54
|Wilcox
|1272
|30
|Bullock
|1236
|42
|Conecuh
|1125
|30
|Coosa
|1102
|29
|Perry
|1084
|26
|Sumter
|1056
|32
|Greene
|931
|34
|Choctaw
|613
|25
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|97747
|1666
|Davidson
|90184
|952
|Knox
|51688
|639
|Hamilton
|45058
|501
|Rutherford
|43497
|443
|Williamson
|28294
|218
|Sumner
|24312
|352
|Montgomery
|20732
|229
|Wilson
|19046
|239
|Out of TN
|17866
|100
|Sullivan
|17196
|304
|Unassigned
|16913
|136
|Blount
|15632
|196
|Bradley
|15205
|153
|Washington
|14816
|251
|Maury
|13603
|173
|Sevier
|13497
|176
|Putnam
|11480
|178
|Madison
|11393
|241
|Robertson
|9842
|132
|Anderson
|8836
|172
|Hamblen
|8639
|174
|Greene
|7978
|159
|Tipton
|7439
|105
|Coffee
|6953
|125
|Dickson
|6910
|114
|Cumberland
|6823
|138
|Carter
|6702
|159
|Gibson
|6616
|147
|McMinn
|6594
|101
|Bedford
|6550
|130
|Roane
|6348
|105
|Hawkins
|6283
|112
|Jefferson
|6281
|125
|Loudon
|6220
|70
|Lawrence
|6035
|92
|Monroe
|5926
|97
|Warren
|5555
|83
|Dyer
|5457
|107
|Franklin
|5177
|90
|Fayette
|5158
|83
|Cheatham
|4607
|56
|Obion
|4589
|97
|Cocke
|4538
|100
|Rhea
|4380
|75
|Lincoln
|4369
|66
|Marshall
|4222
|58
|Campbell
|4202
|63
|Weakley
|4194
|67
|Giles
|4027
|101
|Henderson
|3840
|77
|White
|3707
|74
|Carroll
|3659
|83
|Macon
|3645
|78
|Hardin
|3599
|68
|Hardeman
|3549
|65
|Henry
|3248
|76
|Lauderdale
|3238
|48
|Claiborne
|3202
|74
|Scott
|3192
|45
|Marion
|3153
|47
|Overton
|3033
|61
|Wayne
|2975
|34
|Hickman
|2864
|46
|McNairy
|2856
|54
|DeKalb
|2826
|54
|Smith
|2792
|40
|Haywood
|2711
|62
|Grainger
|2653
|49
|Morgan
|2525
|39
|Trousdale
|2511
|22
|Fentress
|2442
|48
|Johnson
|2439
|39
|Bledsoe
|2190
|11
|Chester
|2172
|51
|Polk
|2107
|25
|Unicoi
|2050
|49
|Crockett
|2042
|49
|Union
|1951
|34
|Cannon
|1936
|32
|Humphreys
|1868
|28
|Grundy
|1795
|35
|Sequatchie
|1742
|29
|Lake
|1714
|26
|Benton
|1682
|42
|Decatur
|1602
|39
|Lewis
|1591
|26
|Meigs
|1408
|25
|Stewart
|1356
|28
|Jackson
|1331
|36
|Houston
|1108
|33
|Clay
|1102
|30
|Perry
|1069
|28
|Moore
|1018
|17
|Van Buren
|860
|23
|Pickett
|763
|24
|Hancock
|603
|12