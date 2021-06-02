Thursday Marks One Year Since Protests

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|80260
|1540
|Mobile
|41590
|817
|Madison
|35369
|514
|Tuscaloosa
|26067
|457
|Shelby
|25437
|253
|Montgomery
|24896
|600
|Baldwin
|21661
|311
|Lee
|16135
|173
|Calhoun
|14637
|324
|Morgan
|14529
|283
|Etowah
|14013
|359
|Marshall
|12348
|228
|Houston
|10721
|285
|Elmore
|10241
|208
|Limestone
|10126
|156
|St. Clair
|10084
|247
|Cullman
|9857
|199
|Lauderdale
|9520
|245
|DeKalb
|8908
|188
|Talladega
|8387
|181
|Walker
|7296
|278
|Autauga
|7150
|111
|Blount
|6887
|139
|Jackson
|6870
|112
|Colbert
|6349
|138
|Coffee
|5609
|121
|Dale
|4905
|114
|Russell
|4514
|40
|Chilton
|4437
|115
|Franklin
|4278
|82
|Covington
|4218
|119
|Tallapoosa
|4078
|153
|Escambia
|3977
|77
|Chambers
|3671
|123
|Dallas
|3599
|154
|Clarke
|3526
|61
|Marion
|3188
|102
|Pike
|3134
|77
|Lawrence
|3081
|100
|Winston
|2793
|73
|Bibb
|2665
|64
|Geneva
|2561
|81
|Marengo
|2503
|65
|Pickens
|2358
|62
|Barbour
|2337
|59
|Hale
|2254
|78
|Butler
|2220
|71
|Fayette
|2150
|62
|Henry
|1935
|43
|Cherokee
|1864
|45
|Randolph
|1848
|43
|Monroe
|1790
|41
|Washington
|1689
|39
|Macon
|1623
|50
|Clay
|1581
|57
|Crenshaw
|1542
|57
|Cleburne
|1506
|43
|Lamar
|1452
|37
|Lowndes
|1412
|54
|Wilcox
|1272
|30
|Bullock
|1233
|42
|Conecuh
|1122
|30
|Coosa
|1100
|29
|Perry
|1083
|26
|Sumter
|1056
|32
|Greene
|930
|34
|Choctaw
|613
|25
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|97713
|1667
|Davidson
|90150
|951
|Knox
|51645
|639
|Hamilton
|45032
|500
|Rutherford
|43484
|443
|Williamson
|28288
|218
|Sumner
|24310
|352
|Montgomery
|20724
|228
|Wilson
|19024
|239
|Out of TN
|17845
|100
|Sullivan
|17179
|303
|Unassigned
|16913
|136
|Blount
|15634
|196
|Bradley
|15199
|153
|Washington
|14805
|251
|Maury
|13600
|173
|Sevier
|13496
|176
|Putnam
|11475
|178
|Madison
|11374
|241
|Robertson
|9842
|132
|Anderson
|8838
|172
|Hamblen
|8639
|174
|Greene
|7976
|158
|Tipton
|7440
|104
|Coffee
|6952
|125
|Dickson
|6908
|114
|Cumberland
|6824
|138
|Carter
|6699
|159
|Gibson
|6613
|147
|McMinn
|6594
|101
|Bedford
|6550
|130
|Roane
|6349
|105
|Jefferson
|6281
|125
|Hawkins
|6279
|112
|Loudon
|6218
|70
|Lawrence
|6024
|92
|Monroe
|5926
|97
|Warren
|5557
|82
|Dyer
|5456
|107
|Franklin
|5177
|90
|Fayette
|5158
|82
|Cheatham
|4607
|56
|Obion
|4589
|97
|Cocke
|4538
|100
|Rhea
|4380
|75
|Lincoln
|4370
|66
|Marshall
|4220
|58
|Campbell
|4201
|63
|Weakley
|4195
|67
|Giles
|4024
|101
|Henderson
|3836
|77
|White
|3703
|74
|Carroll
|3659
|83
|Macon
|3645
|78
|Hardin
|3598
|68
|Hardeman
|3546
|65
|Henry
|3247
|76
|Lauderdale
|3237
|47
|Claiborne
|3200
|74
|Scott
|3191
|45
|Marion
|3151
|47
|Overton
|3033
|61
|Wayne
|2976
|34
|Hickman
|2863
|46
|McNairy
|2855
|54
|DeKalb
|2824
|54
|Smith
|2788
|40
|Haywood
|2713
|62
|Grainger
|2653
|49
|Morgan
|2524
|39
|Trousdale
|2511
|22
|Fentress
|2442
|48
|Johnson
|2438
|39
|Bledsoe
|2191
|11
|Chester
|2172
|51
|Polk
|2106
|25
|Unicoi
|2051
|49
|Crockett
|2044
|49
|Union
|1949
|34
|Cannon
|1936
|32
|Humphreys
|1865
|28
|Grundy
|1795
|35
|Sequatchie
|1742
|29
|Lake
|1712
|26
|Benton
|1682
|41
|Decatur
|1602
|39
|Lewis
|1590
|26
|Meigs
|1408
|25
|Stewart
|1356
|28
|Jackson
|1330
|36
|Houston
|1108
|33
|Clay
|1102
|30
|Perry
|1070
|28
|Moore
|1019
|17
|Van Buren
|860
|23
|Pickett
|764
|24
|Hancock
|603
|12