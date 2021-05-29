Saturday Late Night Forecast
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|80195
|1539
|Mobile
|41551
|815
|Madison
|35344
|513
|Tuscaloosa
|26031
|457
|Shelby
|25401
|253
|Montgomery
|24871
|600
|Baldwin
|21620
|311
|Lee
|16115
|173
|Calhoun
|14622
|324
|Morgan
|14520
|283
|Etowah
|13981
|359
|Marshall
|12338
|227
|Houston
|10714
|285
|Elmore
|10233
|208
|Limestone
|10118
|156
|St. Clair
|10034
|247
|Cullman
|9843
|198
|Lauderdale
|9511
|245
|DeKalb
|8896
|188
|Talladega
|8373
|180
|Walker
|7284
|278
|Autauga
|7142
|110
|Jackson
|6866
|112
|Blount
|6864
|139
|Colbert
|6347
|137
|Coffee
|5605
|121
|Dale
|4902
|114
|Russell
|4505
|40
|Chilton
|4430
|115
|Franklin
|4273
|82
|Covington
|4217
|119
|Tallapoosa
|4077
|153
|Escambia
|3968
|77
|Chambers
|3665
|123
|Dallas
|3597
|154
|Clarke
|3521
|61
|Marion
|3178
|102
|Pike
|3132
|77
|Lawrence
|3076
|100
|Winston
|2786
|73
|Bibb
|2664
|64
|Geneva
|2559
|81
|Marengo
|2502
|65
|Pickens
|2356
|62
|Barbour
|2334
|59
|Hale
|2252
|78
|Butler
|2219
|71
|Fayette
|2147
|62
|Henry
|1934
|43
|Cherokee
|1862
|45
|Randolph
|1846
|43
|Monroe
|1790
|41
|Washington
|1687
|39
|Macon
|1622
|50
|Clay
|1578
|57
|Crenshaw
|1540
|57
|Cleburne
|1504
|42
|Lamar
|1450
|37
|Lowndes
|1412
|54
|Wilcox
|1271
|30
|Bullock
|1233
|42
|Conecuh
|1119
|30
|Coosa
|1100
|29
|Perry
|1081
|26
|Sumter
|1056
|32
|Greene
|928
|34
|Choctaw
|613
|25
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|97576
|1664
|Davidson
|90093
|949
|Knox
|51677
|639
|Hamilton
|44976
|499
|Rutherford
|43448
|442
|Williamson
|28253
|218
|Sumner
|24305
|350
|Montgomery
|20689
|228
|Wilson
|19010
|239
|Out of TN
|17815
|100
|Sullivan
|17164
|303
|Unassigned
|16912
|135
|Blount
|15617
|196
|Bradley
|15192
|153
|Washington
|14787
|249
|Maury
|13604
|173
|Sevier
|13489
|176
|Putnam
|11475
|178
|Madison
|11369
|241
|Robertson
|9835
|132
|Anderson
|8822
|172
|Hamblen
|8636
|174
|Greene
|7966
|158
|Tipton
|7443
|104
|Coffee
|6951
|125
|Dickson
|6903
|114
|Cumberland
|6817
|138
|Carter
|6695
|158
|Gibson
|6612
|147
|McMinn
|6585
|101
|Bedford
|6546
|130
|Roane
|6345
|105
|Jefferson
|6281
|125
|Hawkins
|6277
|110
|Loudon
|6222
|70
|Lawrence
|6027
|92
|Monroe
|5920
|97
|Warren
|5554
|82
|Dyer
|5457
|106
|Franklin
|5174
|90
|Fayette
|5157
|83
|Cheatham
|4606
|56
|Obion
|4584
|97
|Cocke
|4538
|100
|Rhea
|4378
|75
|Lincoln
|4374
|66
|Marshall
|4219
|58
|Campbell
|4198
|63
|Weakley
|4190
|67
|Giles
|4028
|101
|Henderson
|3827
|77
|White
|3707
|74
|Carroll
|3655
|83
|Macon
|3642
|78
|Hardin
|3592
|68
|Hardeman
|3548
|65
|Henry
|3239
|76
|Lauderdale
|3232
|47
|Claiborne
|3197
|74
|Scott
|3190
|45
|Marion
|3150
|47
|Overton
|3032
|61
|Wayne
|2976
|34
|Hickman
|2864
|46
|McNairy
|2855
|54
|DeKalb
|2820
|54
|Smith
|2790
|40
|Haywood
|2715
|62
|Grainger
|2653
|49
|Morgan
|2524
|39
|Trousdale
|2510
|22
|Fentress
|2441
|48
|Johnson
|2438
|39
|Bledsoe
|2185
|11
|Chester
|2172
|51
|Polk
|2107
|25
|Unicoi
|2049
|49
|Crockett
|2043
|49
|Union
|1944
|34
|Cannon
|1936
|32
|Humphreys
|1858
|28
|Grundy
|1792
|35
|Sequatchie
|1738
|29
|Lake
|1711
|26
|Benton
|1679
|41
|Decatur
|1603
|39
|Lewis
|1590
|26
|Meigs
|1400
|25
|Stewart
|1356
|28
|Jackson
|1328
|36
|Houston
|1106
|33
|Clay
|1102
|30
|Perry
|1072
|28
|Moore
|1019
|17
|Van Buren
|858
|23
|Pickett
|763
|24
|Hancock
|602
|12