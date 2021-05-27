Technical issues

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|80140
|1539
|Mobile
|41475
|815
|Madison
|35328
|513
|Tuscaloosa
|26016
|457
|Shelby
|25370
|253
|Montgomery
|24856
|600
|Baldwin
|21593
|310
|Lee
|16084
|173
|Calhoun
|14614
|323
|Morgan
|14506
|283
|Etowah
|13972
|358
|Marshall
|12336
|227
|Houston
|10705
|285
|Elmore
|10224
|208
|Limestone
|10110
|155
|St. Clair
|9997
|247
|Cullman
|9830
|197
|Lauderdale
|9507
|245
|DeKalb
|8890
|188
|Talladega
|8367
|180
|Walker
|7282
|279
|Autauga
|7135
|110
|Jackson
|6861
|112
|Blount
|6856
|139
|Colbert
|6341
|137
|Coffee
|5601
|120
|Dale
|4894
|114
|Russell
|4493
|39
|Chilton
|4424
|115
|Franklin
|4271
|82
|Covington
|4206
|119
|Tallapoosa
|4070
|153
|Escambia
|3963
|77
|Chambers
|3654
|123
|Dallas
|3590
|154
|Clarke
|3518
|61
|Marion
|3167
|102
|Pike
|3132
|77
|Lawrence
|3071
|100
|Winston
|2782
|73
|Bibb
|2662
|64
|Geneva
|2553
|81
|Marengo
|2503
|65
|Pickens
|2354
|62
|Barbour
|2331
|58
|Hale
|2247
|78
|Butler
|2216
|70
|Fayette
|2139
|62
|Henry
|1925
|43
|Cherokee
|1859
|45
|Randolph
|1844
|43
|Monroe
|1787
|41
|Washington
|1687
|39
|Macon
|1619
|50
|Clay
|1578
|57
|Crenshaw
|1539
|57
|Cleburne
|1502
|42
|Lamar
|1446
|37
|Lowndes
|1412
|54
|Wilcox
|1275
|30
|Bullock
|1233
|42
|Conecuh
|1115
|30
|Coosa
|1097
|29
|Perry
|1081
|26
|Sumter
|1055
|32
|Greene
|928
|34
|Choctaw
|613
|25
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|97429
|1661
|Davidson
|90066
|948
|Knox
|51564
|639
|Hamilton
|44900
|499
|Rutherford
|43422
|442
|Williamson
|28240
|217
|Sumner
|24290
|349
|Montgomery
|20666
|228
|Wilson
|18999
|239
|Out of TN
|17785
|100
|Sullivan
|17139
|302
|Unassigned
|16926
|134
|Blount
|15617
|196
|Bradley
|15187
|152
|Washington
|14774
|248
|Maury
|13593
|173
|Sevier
|13486
|176
|Putnam
|11472
|175
|Madison
|11337
|241
|Robertson
|9834
|132
|Anderson
|8823
|172
|Hamblen
|8642
|174
|Greene
|7961
|157
|Tipton
|7443
|104
|Coffee
|6944
|125
|Dickson
|6895
|114
|Cumberland
|6812
|133
|Carter
|6695
|158
|Gibson
|6609
|147
|McMinn
|6579
|99
|Bedford
|6547
|130
|Roane
|6346
|105
|Jefferson
|6281
|125
|Hawkins
|6265
|110
|Loudon
|6217
|70
|Lawrence
|6022
|92
|Monroe
|5914
|96
|Warren
|5553
|82
|Dyer
|5458
|106
|Franklin
|5172
|90
|Fayette
|5153
|80
|Cheatham
|4604
|56
|Obion
|4580
|96
|Cocke
|4539
|100
|Rhea
|4374
|75
|Lincoln
|4373
|64
|Marshall
|4211
|58
|Campbell
|4200
|63
|Weakley
|4190
|67
|Giles
|4026
|101
|Henderson
|3823
|76
|White
|3708
|71
|Carroll
|3654
|84
|Macon
|3639
|78
|Hardin
|3588
|68
|Hardeman
|3550
|64
|Henry
|3232
|76
|Lauderdale
|3231
|47
|Claiborne
|3196
|74
|Scott
|3185
|45
|Marion
|3148
|47
|Overton
|3032
|61
|Wayne
|2976
|34
|Hickman
|2863
|46
|McNairy
|2857
|54
|DeKalb
|2817
|54
|Smith
|2790
|39
|Haywood
|2715
|62
|Grainger
|2653
|50
|Morgan
|2524
|39
|Trousdale
|2509
|22
|Fentress
|2440
|47
|Johnson
|2434
|39
|Bledsoe
|2178
|11
|Chester
|2170
|51
|Polk
|2104
|25
|Unicoi
|2051
|49
|Crockett
|2039
|49
|Union
|1940
|34
|Cannon
|1935
|31
|Humphreys
|1851
|28
|Grundy
|1793
|35
|Sequatchie
|1736
|29
|Lake
|1711
|26
|Benton
|1683
|40
|Decatur
|1601
|39
|Lewis
|1589
|26
|Meigs
|1400
|25
|Stewart
|1358
|28
|Jackson
|1326
|36
|Clay
|1104
|30
|Houston
|1103
|33
|Perry
|1073
|28
|Moore
|1020
|17
|Van Buren
|858
|23
|Pickett
|763
|24
|Hancock
|602
|12