North Alabama law enforcement agencies stress vigilance on National Missing Children's Day

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|80099
|1535
|Mobile
|41432
|814
|Madison
|35299
|511
|Tuscaloosa
|25992
|457
|Shelby
|25361
|251
|Montgomery
|24840
|596
|Baldwin
|21554
|310
|Lee
|16049
|173
|Calhoun
|14608
|322
|Morgan
|14491
|281
|Etowah
|13961
|357
|Marshall
|12326
|227
|Houston
|10695
|284
|Elmore
|10219
|207
|Limestone
|10103
|154
|St. Clair
|9985
|246
|Cullman
|9819
|197
|Lauderdale
|9500
|245
|DeKalb
|8888
|188
|Talladega
|8364
|179
|Walker
|7274
|279
|Autauga
|7118
|110
|Jackson
|6858
|112
|Blount
|6832
|139
|Colbert
|6337
|137
|Coffee
|5594
|120
|Dale
|4892
|114
|Russell
|4487
|39
|Chilton
|4412
|115
|Franklin
|4267
|82
|Covington
|4176
|119
|Tallapoosa
|4059
|152
|Escambia
|3958
|77
|Chambers
|3641
|123
|Dallas
|3586
|153
|Clarke
|3517
|61
|Marion
|3158
|102
|Pike
|3126
|77
|Lawrence
|3064
|99
|Winston
|2763
|73
|Bibb
|2659
|64
|Geneva
|2553
|81
|Marengo
|2503
|65
|Pickens
|2354
|62
|Barbour
|2328
|58
|Hale
|2247
|78
|Butler
|2202
|70
|Fayette
|2136
|62
|Henry
|1921
|43
|Cherokee
|1858
|45
|Randolph
|1842
|43
|Monroe
|1788
|41
|Washington
|1683
|39
|Macon
|1618
|50
|Clay
|1577
|57
|Crenshaw
|1537
|57
|Cleburne
|1502
|42
|Lamar
|1442
|37
|Lowndes
|1413
|53
|Wilcox
|1274
|30
|Bullock
|1233
|42
|Conecuh
|1111
|30
|Coosa
|1097
|29
|Perry
|1081
|26
|Sumter
|1053
|32
|Greene
|927
|34
|Choctaw
|613
|25
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|97295
|1656
|Davidson
|90012
|947
|Knox
|51386
|639
|Hamilton
|44843
|499
|Rutherford
|43401
|440
|Williamson
|28225
|217
|Sumner
|24257
|349
|Montgomery
|20646
|228
|Wilson
|18982
|238
|Out of TN
|17934
|100
|Sullivan
|17111
|302
|Unassigned
|16901
|134
|Blount
|15609
|196
|Bradley
|15176
|152
|Washington
|14764
|248
|Maury
|13593
|173
|Sevier
|13480
|176
|Putnam
|11463
|175
|Madison
|11332
|241
|Robertson
|9830
|132
|Anderson
|8822
|172
|Hamblen
|8636
|174
|Greene
|7954
|157
|Tipton
|7441
|104
|Coffee
|6934
|124
|Dickson
|6884
|114
|Cumberland
|6811
|133
|Carter
|6691
|158
|Gibson
|6595
|147
|McMinn
|6572
|99
|Bedford
|6545
|130
|Roane
|6343
|105
|Jefferson
|6275
|125
|Hawkins
|6232
|110
|Loudon
|6214
|70
|Lawrence
|6012
|92
|Monroe
|5911
|96
|Warren
|5550
|82
|Dyer
|5452
|106
|Franklin
|5170
|90
|Fayette
|5144
|79
|Cheatham
|4600
|56
|Obion
|4574
|96
|Cocke
|4534
|100
|Rhea
|4374
|75
|Lincoln
|4372
|63
|Marshall
|4211
|58
|Campbell
|4193
|63
|Weakley
|4187
|67
|Giles
|4020
|101
|Henderson
|3819
|76
|White
|3705
|71
|Carroll
|3645
|84
|Macon
|3639
|78
|Hardin
|3589
|68
|Hardeman
|3550
|64
|Henry
|3226
|76
|Lauderdale
|3225
|46
|Claiborne
|3192
|74
|Scott
|3181
|45
|Marion
|3145
|47
|Overton
|3030
|61
|Wayne
|2975
|34
|Hickman
|2860
|46
|McNairy
|2856
|54
|DeKalb
|2816
|54
|Smith
|2787
|39
|Haywood
|2716
|62
|Grainger
|2651
|50
|Morgan
|2524
|39
|Trousdale
|2509
|22
|Fentress
|2440
|47
|Johnson
|2431
|39
|Bledsoe
|2178
|11
|Chester
|2169
|51
|Polk
|2102
|25
|Unicoi
|2051
|49
|Crockett
|2041
|49
|Union
|1935
|34
|Cannon
|1933
|31
|Humphreys
|1845
|28
|Grundy
|1794
|35
|Sequatchie
|1731
|29
|Lake
|1710
|26
|Benton
|1682
|40
|Decatur
|1601
|39
|Lewis
|1589
|26
|Meigs
|1400
|25
|Stewart
|1353
|28
|Jackson
|1327
|36
|Clay
|1104
|30
|Houston
|1102
|33
|Perry
|1073
|28
|Moore
|1019
|17
|Van Buren
|858
|23
|Pickett
|764
|24
|Hancock
|601
|12