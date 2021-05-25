Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kate's Evening Forecast 05/25/21

Kate's Evening Forecast 05/25/21

Posted: May 25, 2021 4:33 PM
Updated: May 25, 2021 4:33 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 542256

Reported Deaths: 11112
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson800991535
Mobile41432814
Madison35299511
Tuscaloosa25992457
Shelby25361251
Montgomery24840596
Baldwin21554310
Lee16049173
Calhoun14608322
Morgan14491281
Etowah13961357
Marshall12326227
Houston10695284
Elmore10219207
Limestone10103154
St. Clair9985246
Cullman9819197
Lauderdale9500245
DeKalb8888188
Talladega8364179
Walker7274279
Autauga7118110
Jackson6858112
Blount6832139
Colbert6337137
Coffee5594120
Dale4892114
Russell448739
Chilton4412115
Franklin426782
Covington4176119
Tallapoosa4059152
Escambia395877
Chambers3641123
Dallas3586153
Clarke351761
Marion3158102
Pike312677
Lawrence306499
Winston276373
Bibb265964
Geneva255381
Marengo250365
Pickens235462
Barbour232858
Hale224778
Butler220270
Fayette213662
Henry192143
Cherokee185845
Randolph184243
Monroe178841
Washington168339
Macon161850
Clay157757
Crenshaw153757
Cleburne150242
Lamar144237
Lowndes141353
Wilcox127430
Bullock123342
Conecuh111130
Coosa109729
Perry108126
Sumter105332
Greene92734
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 860966

Reported Deaths: 12393
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby972951656
Davidson90012947
Knox51386639
Hamilton44843499
Rutherford43401440
Williamson28225217
Sumner24257349
Montgomery20646228
Wilson18982238
Out of TN17934100
Sullivan17111302
Unassigned16901134
Blount15609196
Bradley15176152
Washington14764248
Maury13593173
Sevier13480176
Putnam11463175
Madison11332241
Robertson9830132
Anderson8822172
Hamblen8636174
Greene7954157
Tipton7441104
Coffee6934124
Dickson6884114
Cumberland6811133
Carter6691158
Gibson6595147
McMinn657299
Bedford6545130
Roane6343105
Jefferson6275125
Hawkins6232110
Loudon621470
Lawrence601292
Monroe591196
Warren555082
Dyer5452106
Franklin517090
Fayette514479
Cheatham460056
Obion457496
Cocke4534100
Rhea437475
Lincoln437263
Marshall421158
Campbell419363
Weakley418767
Giles4020101
Henderson381976
White370571
Carroll364584
Macon363978
Hardin358968
Hardeman355064
Henry322676
Lauderdale322546
Claiborne319274
Scott318145
Marion314547
Overton303061
Wayne297534
Hickman286046
McNairy285654
DeKalb281654
Smith278739
Haywood271662
Grainger265150
Morgan252439
Trousdale250922
Fentress244047
Johnson243139
Bledsoe217811
Chester216951
Polk210225
Unicoi205149
Crockett204149
Union193534
Cannon193331
Humphreys184528
Grundy179435
Sequatchie173129
Lake171026
Benton168240
Decatur160139
Lewis158926
Meigs140025
Stewart135328
Jackson132736
Clay110430
Houston110233
Perry107328
Moore101917
Van Buren85823
Pickett76424
Hancock60112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events