Plainview Bears take 3A state title

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|80041
|1535
|Mobile
|41408
|814
|Madison
|35266
|511
|Tuscaloosa
|25984
|457
|Shelby
|25347
|251
|Montgomery
|24820
|596
|Baldwin
|21535
|310
|Lee
|16040
|173
|Calhoun
|14595
|322
|Morgan
|14485
|281
|Etowah
|13954
|357
|Marshall
|12323
|227
|Houston
|10689
|284
|Elmore
|10213
|207
|Limestone
|10100
|154
|St. Clair
|9982
|246
|Cullman
|9812
|197
|Lauderdale
|9495
|245
|DeKalb
|8886
|188
|Talladega
|8362
|179
|Walker
|7270
|279
|Autauga
|7113
|110
|Jackson
|6854
|112
|Blount
|6829
|139
|Colbert
|6335
|137
|Coffee
|5592
|120
|Dale
|4890
|114
|Russell
|4484
|39
|Chilton
|4409
|115
|Franklin
|4266
|82
|Covington
|4175
|119
|Tallapoosa
|4058
|152
|Escambia
|3957
|77
|Chambers
|3636
|123
|Dallas
|3584
|153
|Clarke
|3517
|61
|Marion
|3154
|102
|Pike
|3125
|77
|Lawrence
|3059
|99
|Winston
|2761
|73
|Bibb
|2656
|64
|Geneva
|2552
|81
|Marengo
|2501
|65
|Pickens
|2352
|62
|Barbour
|2328
|58
|Hale
|2246
|78
|Butler
|2201
|70
|Fayette
|2136
|62
|Henry
|1917
|43
|Cherokee
|1854
|45
|Randolph
|1837
|43
|Monroe
|1786
|41
|Washington
|1682
|39
|Macon
|1616
|50
|Clay
|1578
|57
|Crenshaw
|1537
|57
|Cleburne
|1502
|42
|Lamar
|1441
|37
|Lowndes
|1413
|53
|Wilcox
|1274
|30
|Bullock
|1233
|42
|Conecuh
|1111
|30
|Coosa
|1097
|29
|Perry
|1080
|26
|Sumter
|1053
|32
|Greene
|927
|34
|Choctaw
|613
|25
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|97076
|1651
|Davidson
|89940
|946
|Knox
|51345
|638
|Hamilton
|44785
|498
|Rutherford
|43358
|440
|Williamson
|28204
|217
|Sumner
|24233
|349
|Montgomery
|20613
|228
|Wilson
|18967
|236
|Out of TN
|17909
|100
|Sullivan
|17084
|302
|Unassigned
|16901
|134
|Blount
|15600
|196
|Bradley
|15166
|152
|Washington
|14753
|248
|Maury
|13590
|173
|Sevier
|13482
|176
|Putnam
|11458
|175
|Madison
|11323
|241
|Robertson
|9824
|132
|Anderson
|8817
|172
|Hamblen
|8638
|174
|Greene
|7951
|157
|Tipton
|7427
|104
|Coffee
|6936
|124
|Dickson
|6878
|114
|Cumberland
|6800
|133
|Carter
|6686
|158
|Gibson
|6578
|147
|McMinn
|6568
|99
|Bedford
|6543
|129
|Roane
|6342
|105
|Jefferson
|6272
|125
|Hawkins
|6225
|110
|Loudon
|6203
|69
|Lawrence
|6006
|92
|Monroe
|5902
|96
|Warren
|5551
|82
|Dyer
|5453
|106
|Franklin
|5166
|90
|Fayette
|5134
|79
|Cheatham
|4597
|56
|Obion
|4570
|96
|Cocke
|4534
|100
|Rhea
|4375
|75
|Lincoln
|4371
|63
|Marshall
|4210
|58
|Campbell
|4186
|63
|Weakley
|4180
|67
|Giles
|4021
|101
|Henderson
|3818
|76
|White
|3703
|71
|Carroll
|3648
|83
|Macon
|3637
|78
|Hardin
|3588
|68
|Hardeman
|3543
|64
|Henry
|3223
|76
|Lauderdale
|3219
|46
|Claiborne
|3194
|74
|Scott
|3170
|45
|Marion
|3140
|47
|Overton
|3029
|61
|Wayne
|2970
|34
|Hickman
|2854
|46
|McNairy
|2852
|54
|DeKalb
|2815
|54
|Smith
|2788
|39
|Haywood
|2714
|62
|Grainger
|2646
|50
|Morgan
|2523
|39
|Trousdale
|2508
|22
|Fentress
|2437
|47
|Johnson
|2429
|39
|Bledsoe
|2172
|11
|Chester
|2163
|51
|Polk
|2100
|25
|Unicoi
|2050
|49
|Crockett
|2039
|49
|Union
|1935
|34
|Cannon
|1931
|31
|Humphreys
|1835
|28
|Grundy
|1795
|35
|Sequatchie
|1727
|29
|Lake
|1709
|26
|Benton
|1682
|40
|Decatur
|1596
|39
|Lewis
|1589
|26
|Meigs
|1400
|25
|Stewart
|1346
|28
|Jackson
|1325
|36
|Clay
|1104
|30
|Houston
|1100
|33
|Perry
|1073
|28
|Moore
|1018
|17
|Van Buren
|856
|23
|Pickett
|761
|24
|Hancock
|599
|12