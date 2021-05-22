Clear

Saturday Night Forecast with WAAY 31 Meteorologist Carson Meredith

Posted: May 22, 2021 10:33 PM
Updated: May 22, 2021 10:33 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 541673

Reported Deaths: 11080
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson800201533
Mobile41392814
Madison35244508
Tuscaloosa25975456
Shelby25330251
Montgomery24807595
Baldwin21511310
Lee16034172
Calhoun14588321
Morgan14475281
Etowah13947355
Marshall12319227
Houston10679283
Elmore10209206
Limestone10098152
St. Clair9980246
Cullman9803195
Lauderdale9494244
DeKalb8885188
Talladega8359178
Walker7270279
Autauga7106109
Jackson6852112
Blount6826139
Colbert6333136
Coffee5591118
Dale4888113
Russell448138
Chilton4403114
Franklin426582
Covington4174119
Tallapoosa4055152
Escambia395577
Chambers3634123
Dallas3582153
Clarke351761
Marion3154101
Pike312577
Lawrence305399
Winston276173
Bibb265764
Geneva255079
Marengo250065
Pickens235162
Barbour232758
Hale224578
Butler219969
Fayette213562
Henry191443
Cherokee185245
Randolph183643
Monroe178541
Washington168239
Macon161550
Clay157657
Crenshaw153757
Cleburne150042
Lamar144137
Lowndes141353
Wilcox127430
Bullock123342
Conecuh111129
Coosa109629
Perry108026
Sumter105332
Greene92634
Choctaw61124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 860084

Reported Deaths: 12380
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby970761651
Davidson89940946
Knox51345638
Hamilton44785498
Rutherford43358440
Williamson28204217
Sumner24233349
Montgomery20613228
Wilson18967236
Out of TN17909100
Sullivan17084302
Unassigned16901134
Blount15600196
Bradley15166152
Washington14753248
Maury13590173
Sevier13482176
Putnam11458175
Madison11323241
Robertson9824132
Anderson8817172
Hamblen8638174
Greene7951157
Tipton7427104
Coffee6936124
Dickson6878114
Cumberland6800133
Carter6686158
Gibson6578147
McMinn656899
Bedford6543129
Roane6342105
Jefferson6272125
Hawkins6225110
Loudon620369
Lawrence600692
Monroe590296
Warren555182
Dyer5453106
Franklin516690
Fayette513479
Cheatham459756
Obion457096
Cocke4534100
Rhea437575
Lincoln437163
Marshall421058
Campbell418663
Weakley418067
Giles4021101
Henderson381876
White370371
Carroll364883
Macon363778
Hardin358868
Hardeman354364
Henry322376
Lauderdale321946
Claiborne319474
Scott317045
Marion314047
Overton302961
Wayne297034
Hickman285446
McNairy285254
DeKalb281554
Smith278839
Haywood271462
Grainger264650
Morgan252339
Trousdale250822
Fentress243747
Johnson242939
Bledsoe217211
Chester216351
Polk210025
Unicoi205049
Crockett203949
Union193534
Cannon193131
Humphreys183528
Grundy179535
Sequatchie172729
Lake170926
Benton168240
Decatur159639
Lewis158926
Meigs140025
Stewart134628
Jackson132536
Clay110430
Houston110033
Perry107328
Moore101817
Van Buren85623
Pickett76124
Hancock59912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events