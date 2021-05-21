Boat weather is here. Stay safe if you hit the water in North Alabama

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|79979
|1533
|Mobile
|41363
|812
|Madison
|35223
|509
|Tuscaloosa
|25964
|456
|Shelby
|25322
|251
|Montgomery
|24776
|595
|Baldwin
|21489
|310
|Lee
|16017
|172
|Calhoun
|14590
|321
|Morgan
|14461
|281
|Etowah
|13946
|355
|Marshall
|12300
|226
|Houston
|10671
|283
|Elmore
|10172
|206
|Limestone
|10094
|152
|St. Clair
|9976
|246
|Cullman
|9799
|195
|Lauderdale
|9487
|244
|DeKalb
|8877
|188
|Talladega
|8357
|178
|Walker
|7268
|279
|Autauga
|7049
|109
|Jackson
|6853
|112
|Blount
|6816
|139
|Colbert
|6332
|135
|Coffee
|5592
|118
|Dale
|4885
|113
|Russell
|4474
|38
|Chilton
|4394
|114
|Franklin
|4263
|82
|Covington
|4170
|119
|Tallapoosa
|4054
|152
|Escambia
|3953
|77
|Chambers
|3622
|123
|Dallas
|3581
|153
|Clarke
|3517
|61
|Marion
|3151
|101
|Pike
|3123
|77
|Lawrence
|3051
|99
|Winston
|2759
|73
|Bibb
|2656
|64
|Geneva
|2546
|79
|Marengo
|2501
|65
|Pickens
|2351
|62
|Barbour
|2326
|58
|Hale
|2245
|78
|Butler
|2195
|69
|Fayette
|2133
|62
|Henry
|1905
|43
|Cherokee
|1852
|45
|Randolph
|1834
|43
|Monroe
|1784
|41
|Washington
|1680
|39
|Macon
|1614
|50
|Clay
|1575
|57
|Crenshaw
|1534
|57
|Cleburne
|1498
|42
|Lamar
|1440
|37
|Lowndes
|1411
|53
|Wilcox
|1274
|30
|Bullock
|1233
|42
|Conecuh
|1110
|29
|Coosa
|1095
|29
|Perry
|1079
|26
|Sumter
|1052
|32
|Greene
|926
|34
|Choctaw
|611
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|96973
|1644
|Davidson
|89899
|946
|Knox
|51264
|638
|Hamilton
|44740
|498
|Rutherford
|43341
|438
|Williamson
|28194
|217
|Sumner
|24226
|349
|Montgomery
|20587
|228
|Wilson
|18958
|236
|Out of TN
|18044
|100
|Sullivan
|17066
|302
|Unassigned
|16931
|134
|Blount
|15599
|196
|Bradley
|15161
|152
|Washington
|14744
|247
|Maury
|13586
|173
|Sevier
|13471
|176
|Putnam
|11449
|175
|Madison
|11307
|241
|Robertson
|9824
|132
|Anderson
|8815
|172
|Hamblen
|8637
|174
|Greene
|7952
|157
|Tipton
|7423
|104
|Coffee
|6936
|124
|Dickson
|6868
|114
|Cumberland
|6795
|133
|Carter
|6685
|158
|McMinn
|6570
|99
|Gibson
|6567
|147
|Bedford
|6541
|129
|Roane
|6337
|105
|Jefferson
|6267
|125
|Hawkins
|6223
|109
|Loudon
|6188
|69
|Lawrence
|6005
|91
|Monroe
|5899
|96
|Warren
|5555
|82
|Dyer
|5450
|106
|Franklin
|5166
|90
|Fayette
|5131
|78
|Cheatham
|4596
|56
|Obion
|4564
|96
|Cocke
|4532
|100
|Rhea
|4374
|75
|Lincoln
|4372
|63
|Marshall
|4208
|58
|Campbell
|4184
|63
|Weakley
|4176
|67
|Giles
|4020
|101
|Henderson
|3817
|75
|White
|3699
|71
|Carroll
|3646
|83
|Macon
|3635
|78
|Hardin
|3588
|68
|Hardeman
|3542
|64
|Henry
|3221
|76
|Lauderdale
|3217
|45
|Claiborne
|3195
|73
|Scott
|3169
|45
|Marion
|3137
|47
|Overton
|3028
|61
|Wayne
|2969
|34
|Hickman
|2853
|46
|McNairy
|2852
|54
|DeKalb
|2813
|54
|Smith
|2789
|39
|Haywood
|2714
|62
|Grainger
|2645
|50
|Morgan
|2521
|39
|Trousdale
|2507
|22
|Fentress
|2436
|47
|Johnson
|2427
|39
|Bledsoe
|2170
|11
|Chester
|2160
|51
|Polk
|2100
|25
|Unicoi
|2047
|49
|Crockett
|2039
|49
|Union
|1932
|34
|Cannon
|1931
|31
|Humphreys
|1832
|28
|Grundy
|1795
|35
|Sequatchie
|1725
|29
|Lake
|1708
|26
|Benton
|1682
|40
|Decatur
|1594
|39
|Lewis
|1587
|26
|Meigs
|1400
|25
|Stewart
|1346
|28
|Jackson
|1325
|36
|Clay
|1104
|30
|Houston
|1100
|33
|Perry
|1073
|28
|Moore
|1019
|17
|Van Buren
|856
|23
|Pickett
|758
|24
|Hancock
|598
|12