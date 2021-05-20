North Alabama health leaders looking at coronavirus vaccine booster shots

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|79964
|1533
|Mobile
|41337
|811
|Madison
|35193
|506
|Tuscaloosa
|25947
|455
|Shelby
|25330
|249
|Montgomery
|24763
|593
|Baldwin
|21467
|310
|Lee
|16011
|172
|Calhoun
|14586
|319
|Morgan
|14454
|280
|Etowah
|13936
|353
|Marshall
|12293
|225
|Houston
|10660
|282
|Elmore
|10166
|206
|Limestone
|10090
|151
|St. Clair
|9973
|245
|Cullman
|9794
|194
|Lauderdale
|9481
|243
|DeKalb
|8872
|188
|Talladega
|8351
|176
|Walker
|7263
|278
|Autauga
|7017
|108
|Jackson
|6848
|112
|Blount
|6808
|139
|Colbert
|6329
|135
|Coffee
|5592
|118
|Dale
|4885
|113
|Russell
|4468
|38
|Chilton
|4389
|113
|Franklin
|4263
|82
|Covington
|4151
|118
|Tallapoosa
|4053
|153
|Escambia
|3953
|77
|Chambers
|3616
|123
|Dallas
|3575
|153
|Clarke
|3517
|61
|Marion
|3147
|101
|Pike
|3121
|77
|Lawrence
|3045
|98
|Winston
|2758
|73
|Bibb
|2652
|64
|Geneva
|2545
|79
|Marengo
|2500
|65
|Pickens
|2351
|62
|Barbour
|2324
|56
|Hale
|2243
|78
|Butler
|2191
|69
|Fayette
|2133
|62
|Henry
|1903
|43
|Cherokee
|1850
|45
|Randolph
|1828
|42
|Monroe
|1782
|41
|Washington
|1678
|39
|Macon
|1612
|50
|Clay
|1574
|57
|Crenshaw
|1536
|57
|Cleburne
|1498
|41
|Lamar
|1440
|36
|Lowndes
|1408
|53
|Wilcox
|1275
|30
|Bullock
|1233
|42
|Conecuh
|1108
|29
|Coosa
|1094
|28
|Perry
|1078
|26
|Sumter
|1052
|32
|Greene
|926
|34
|Choctaw
|611
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|96867
|1637
|Davidson
|89870
|945
|Knox
|51225
|638
|Hamilton
|44710
|497
|Rutherford
|43309
|438
|Williamson
|28179
|217
|Sumner
|24207
|349
|Montgomery
|20564
|228
|Wilson
|18949
|236
|Out of TN
|18164
|99
|Sullivan
|17034
|302
|Unassigned
|16942
|134
|Blount
|15599
|196
|Bradley
|15145
|152
|Washington
|14736
|247
|Maury
|13585
|172
|Sevier
|13472
|176
|Putnam
|11448
|175
|Madison
|11295
|241
|Robertson
|9817
|132
|Anderson
|8814
|172
|Hamblen
|8640
|174
|Greene
|7944
|157
|Tipton
|7414
|104
|Coffee
|6933
|124
|Dickson
|6861
|114
|Cumberland
|6785
|133
|Carter
|6682
|158
|Gibson
|6567
|147
|McMinn
|6567
|99
|Bedford
|6538
|129
|Roane
|6331
|105
|Jefferson
|6256
|125
|Hawkins
|6207
|109
|Loudon
|6178
|69
|Lawrence
|6000
|91
|Monroe
|5895
|96
|Warren
|5560
|81
|Dyer
|5447
|106
|Franklin
|5164
|90
|Fayette
|5129
|78
|Cheatham
|4595
|56
|Obion
|4562
|96
|Cocke
|4530
|100
|Lincoln
|4372
|63
|Rhea
|4371
|75
|Marshall
|4207
|58
|Campbell
|4182
|63
|Weakley
|4173
|67
|Giles
|4015
|101
|Henderson
|3817
|76
|White
|3697
|71
|Carroll
|3642
|83
|Macon
|3632
|78
|Hardin
|3588
|68
|Hardeman
|3543
|64
|Henry
|3217
|76
|Lauderdale
|3214
|45
|Claiborne
|3193
|73
|Scott
|3167
|45
|Marion
|3135
|47
|Overton
|3026
|61
|Wayne
|2968
|34
|Hickman
|2853
|46
|McNairy
|2850
|54
|DeKalb
|2810
|54
|Smith
|2788
|39
|Haywood
|2715
|62
|Grainger
|2642
|50
|Morgan
|2523
|39
|Trousdale
|2507
|22
|Fentress
|2436
|47
|Johnson
|2427
|39
|Bledsoe
|2168
|11
|Chester
|2158
|51
|Polk
|2097
|25
|Unicoi
|2047
|49
|Crockett
|2038
|49
|Union
|1930
|34
|Cannon
|1929
|31
|Humphreys
|1830
|28
|Grundy
|1794
|35
|Sequatchie
|1725
|29
|Lake
|1707
|26
|Benton
|1682
|40
|Decatur
|1593
|39
|Lewis
|1586
|26
|Meigs
|1396
|25
|Stewart
|1344
|28
|Jackson
|1326
|36
|Clay
|1104
|30
|Houston
|1099
|33
|Perry
|1073
|28
|Moore
|1018
|17
|Van Buren
|855
|23
|Pickett
|758
|24
|Hancock
|598
|12