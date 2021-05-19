Alabama lags behind other states in coronavirus vaccination rates

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|79916
|1533
|Mobile
|41331
|810
|Madison
|35191
|506
|Tuscaloosa
|25943
|455
|Shelby
|25315
|249
|Montgomery
|24747
|593
|Baldwin
|21444
|310
|Lee
|16005
|172
|Calhoun
|14580
|319
|Morgan
|14443
|280
|Etowah
|13938
|353
|Marshall
|12285
|225
|Houston
|10653
|282
|Elmore
|10166
|206
|Limestone
|10083
|151
|St. Clair
|9958
|245
|Cullman
|9786
|194
|Lauderdale
|9474
|243
|DeKalb
|8870
|188
|Talladega
|8347
|176
|Walker
|7263
|278
|Autauga
|7015
|108
|Jackson
|6843
|112
|Blount
|6794
|139
|Colbert
|6324
|135
|Coffee
|5589
|118
|Dale
|4883
|113
|Russell
|4461
|38
|Chilton
|4389
|113
|Franklin
|4262
|82
|Covington
|4147
|118
|Tallapoosa
|4052
|153
|Escambia
|3953
|77
|Chambers
|3606
|123
|Dallas
|3573
|153
|Clarke
|3515
|61
|Marion
|3142
|101
|Pike
|3120
|77
|Lawrence
|3041
|98
|Winston
|2758
|73
|Bibb
|2651
|64
|Geneva
|2543
|78
|Marengo
|2498
|65
|Pickens
|2349
|62
|Barbour
|2322
|56
|Hale
|2242
|78
|Butler
|2190
|69
|Fayette
|2132
|62
|Henry
|1902
|43
|Cherokee
|1849
|45
|Randolph
|1825
|42
|Monroe
|1783
|41
|Washington
|1678
|39
|Macon
|1614
|50
|Clay
|1573
|57
|Crenshaw
|1537
|57
|Cleburne
|1498
|41
|Lamar
|1434
|36
|Lowndes
|1407
|53
|Wilcox
|1274
|30
|Bullock
|1233
|42
|Conecuh
|1108
|29
|Coosa
|1092
|28
|Perry
|1078
|26
|Sumter
|1050
|32
|Greene
|926
|34
|Choctaw
|610
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|96787
|1640
|Davidson
|89827
|944
|Knox
|51200
|637
|Hamilton
|44677
|496
|Rutherford
|43295
|437
|Williamson
|28163
|217
|Sumner
|24188
|349
|Montgomery
|20550
|228
|Wilson
|18940
|236
|Out of TN
|18147
|99
|Sullivan
|17023
|301
|Unassigned
|16938
|134
|Blount
|15584
|196
|Bradley
|15130
|151
|Washington
|14727
|245
|Maury
|13577
|172
|Sevier
|13467
|176
|Putnam
|11448
|175
|Madison
|11312
|241
|Robertson
|9813
|132
|Anderson
|8812
|172
|Hamblen
|8635
|174
|Greene
|7939
|157
|Tipton
|7406
|103
|Coffee
|6927
|124
|Dickson
|6858
|114
|Cumberland
|6783
|133
|Carter
|6672
|158
|Gibson
|6565
|146
|McMinn
|6565
|99
|Bedford
|6537
|129
|Roane
|6331
|105
|Jefferson
|6253
|125
|Hawkins
|6195
|108
|Loudon
|6175
|69
|Lawrence
|5997
|91
|Monroe
|5890
|96
|Warren
|5562
|81
|Dyer
|5446
|106
|Franklin
|5166
|90
|Fayette
|5127
|77
|Cheatham
|4594
|56
|Obion
|4555
|96
|Cocke
|4527
|99
|Lincoln
|4371
|63
|Rhea
|4371
|75
|Marshall
|4209
|58
|Campbell
|4181
|63
|Weakley
|4172
|66
|Giles
|4013
|100
|Henderson
|3812
|76
|White
|3694
|70
|Carroll
|3637
|83
|Macon
|3632
|78
|Hardin
|3586
|68
|Hardeman
|3544
|64
|Henry
|3212
|76
|Lauderdale
|3211
|44
|Claiborne
|3190
|73
|Scott
|3163
|45
|Marion
|3131
|47
|Overton
|3024
|61
|Wayne
|2969
|34
|Hickman
|2853
|46
|McNairy
|2849
|54
|DeKalb
|2809
|54
|Smith
|2789
|39
|Haywood
|2715
|62
|Grainger
|2641
|50
|Morgan
|2520
|39
|Trousdale
|2507
|22
|Fentress
|2435
|47
|Johnson
|2424
|39
|Bledsoe
|2164
|11
|Chester
|2157
|51
|Polk
|2097
|25
|Unicoi
|2046
|49
|Crockett
|2038
|49
|Union
|1930
|34
|Cannon
|1928
|31
|Humphreys
|1829
|28
|Grundy
|1794
|35
|Sequatchie
|1725
|29
|Lake
|1705
|26
|Benton
|1680
|40
|Decatur
|1593
|39
|Lewis
|1586
|26
|Meigs
|1394
|25
|Stewart
|1336
|28
|Jackson
|1325
|36
|Clay
|1104
|30
|Houston
|1099
|33
|Perry
|1073
|28
|Moore
|1018
|17
|Van Buren
|855
|23
|Pickett
|758
|24
|Hancock
|596
|12