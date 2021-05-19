Clear

Marker in Huntsville celebrates women's suffrage

Posted: May 19, 2021 6:06 PM
Updated: May 19, 2021 6:06 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 540603

Reported Deaths: 11043
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson799161533
Mobile41331810
Madison35191506
Tuscaloosa25943455
Shelby25315249
Montgomery24747593
Baldwin21444310
Lee16005172
Calhoun14580319
Morgan14443280
Etowah13938353
Marshall12285225
Houston10653282
Elmore10166206
Limestone10083151
St. Clair9958245
Cullman9786194
Lauderdale9474243
DeKalb8870188
Talladega8347176
Walker7263278
Autauga7015108
Jackson6843112
Blount6794139
Colbert6324135
Coffee5589118
Dale4883113
Russell446138
Chilton4389113
Franklin426282
Covington4147118
Tallapoosa4052153
Escambia395377
Chambers3606123
Dallas3573153
Clarke351561
Marion3142101
Pike312077
Lawrence304198
Winston275873
Bibb265164
Geneva254378
Marengo249865
Pickens234962
Barbour232256
Hale224278
Butler219069
Fayette213262
Henry190243
Cherokee184945
Randolph182542
Monroe178341
Washington167839
Macon161450
Clay157357
Crenshaw153757
Cleburne149841
Lamar143436
Lowndes140753
Wilcox127430
Bullock123342
Conecuh110829
Coosa109228
Perry107826
Sumter105032
Greene92634
Choctaw61024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 858804

Reported Deaths: 12339
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby967871640
Davidson89827944
Knox51200637
Hamilton44677496
Rutherford43295437
Williamson28163217
Sumner24188349
Montgomery20550228
Wilson18940236
Out of TN1814799
Sullivan17023301
Unassigned16938134
Blount15584196
Bradley15130151
Washington14727245
Maury13577172
Sevier13467176
Putnam11448175
Madison11312241
Robertson9813132
Anderson8812172
Hamblen8635174
Greene7939157
Tipton7406103
Coffee6927124
Dickson6858114
Cumberland6783133
Carter6672158
Gibson6565146
McMinn656599
Bedford6537129
Roane6331105
Jefferson6253125
Hawkins6195108
Loudon617569
Lawrence599791
Monroe589096
Warren556281
Dyer5446106
Franklin516690
Fayette512777
Cheatham459456
Obion455596
Cocke452799
Lincoln437163
Rhea437175
Marshall420958
Campbell418163
Weakley417266
Giles4013100
Henderson381276
White369470
Carroll363783
Macon363278
Hardin358668
Hardeman354464
Henry321276
Lauderdale321144
Claiborne319073
Scott316345
Marion313147
Overton302461
Wayne296934
Hickman285346
McNairy284954
DeKalb280954
Smith278939
Haywood271562
Grainger264150
Morgan252039
Trousdale250722
Fentress243547
Johnson242439
Bledsoe216411
Chester215751
Polk209725
Unicoi204649
Crockett203849
Union193034
Cannon192831
Humphreys182928
Grundy179435
Sequatchie172529
Lake170526
Benton168040
Decatur159339
Lewis158626
Meigs139425
Stewart133628
Jackson132536
Clay110430
Houston109933
Perry107328
Moore101817
Van Buren85523
Pickett75824
Hancock59612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events