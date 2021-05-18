|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|79879
|1529
|Mobile
|41295
|809
|Madison
|35175
|506
|Tuscaloosa
|25932
|455
|Shelby
|25309
|249
|Montgomery
|24736
|593
|Baldwin
|21422
|310
|Lee
|15997
|172
|Calhoun
|14577
|319
|Morgan
|14431
|280
|Etowah
|13927
|353
|Marshall
|12280
|225
|Houston
|10650
|282
|Elmore
|10158
|206
|Limestone
|10075
|151
|St. Clair
|9955
|245
|Cullman
|9773
|194
|Lauderdale
|9465
|243
|DeKalb
|8866
|188
|Talladega
|8344
|176
|Walker
|7261
|278
|Autauga
|7010
|108
|Jackson
|6840
|112
|Blount
|6776
|139
|Colbert
|6322
|135
|Coffee
|5583
|118
|Dale
|4878
|113
|Russell
|4459
|38
|Chilton
|4383
|113
|Franklin
|4263
|82
|Covington
|4138
|118
|Tallapoosa
|4044
|153
|Escambia
|3951
|77
|Chambers
|3598
|123
|Dallas
|3569
|153
|Clarke
|3515
|61
|Marion
|3140
|101
|Pike
|3120
|77
|Lawrence
|3036
|98
|Winston
|2758
|73
|Bibb
|2648
|64
|Geneva
|2541
|78
|Marengo
|2498
|65
|Pickens
|2348
|62
|Barbour
|2320
|56
|Hale
|2240
|78
|Butler
|2190
|69
|Fayette
|2131
|62
|Henry
|1900
|43
|Cherokee
|1848
|45
|Randolph
|1825
|42
|Monroe
|1782
|41
|Washington
|1678
|39
|Macon
|1613
|50
|Clay
|1572
|57
|Crenshaw
|1536
|57
|Cleburne
|1496
|41
|Lamar
|1433
|36
|Lowndes
|1407
|53
|Wilcox
|1274
|30
|Bullock
|1233
|42
|Conecuh
|1108
|29
|Coosa
|1092
|28
|Perry
|1078
|26
|Sumter
|1050
|32
|Greene
|926
|34
|Choctaw
|610
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|96728
|1638
|Davidson
|89777
|942
|Knox
|51190
|637
|Hamilton
|44647
|496
|Rutherford
|43278
|437
|Williamson
|28148
|217
|Sumner
|24170
|349
|Montgomery
|20475
|228
|Wilson
|18929
|236
|Out of TN
|18268
|99
|Sullivan
|16994
|300
|Unassigned
|16910
|134
|Blount
|15582
|196
|Bradley
|15123
|151
|Washington
|14713
|245
|Maury
|13566
|172
|Sevier
|13464
|176
|Putnam
|11444
|175
|Madison
|11292
|241
|Robertson
|9810
|132
|Anderson
|8810
|171
|Hamblen
|8633
|173
|Greene
|7936
|156
|Tipton
|7403
|104
|Coffee
|6925
|123
|Dickson
|6856
|113
|Cumberland
|6775
|133
|Carter
|6671
|158
|Gibson
|6559
|146
|McMinn
|6559
|98
|Bedford
|6528
|129
|Roane
|6327
|105
|Jefferson
|6249
|125
|Hawkins
|6188
|107
|Loudon
|6171
|69
|Lawrence
|5991
|91
|Monroe
|5887
|96
|Warren
|5564
|81
|Dyer
|5445
|106
|Franklin
|5165
|90
|Fayette
|5126
|78
|Cheatham
|4584
|56
|Obion
|4555
|96
|Cocke
|4526
|99
|Lincoln
|4371
|63
|Rhea
|4363
|75
|Marshall
|4207
|58
|Campbell
|4178
|63
|Weakley
|4169
|65
|Giles
|4014
|100
|Henderson
|3811
|76
|White
|3689
|70
|Carroll
|3636
|83
|Macon
|3631
|78
|Hardin
|3585
|68
|Hardeman
|3543
|64
|Lauderdale
|3210
|44
|Henry
|3209
|76
|Claiborne
|3189
|73
|Scott
|3160
|45
|Marion
|3131
|47
|Overton
|3025
|61
|Wayne
|2969
|34
|Hickman
|2851
|46
|McNairy
|2844
|54
|DeKalb
|2807
|54
|Smith
|2789
|39
|Haywood
|2715
|62
|Grainger
|2639
|50
|Morgan
|2519
|39
|Trousdale
|2506
|22
|Fentress
|2434
|47
|Johnson
|2422
|39
|Bledsoe
|2163
|11
|Chester
|2155
|51
|Polk
|2097
|25
|Unicoi
|2044
|49
|Crockett
|2036
|49
|Cannon
|1928
|31
|Union
|1928
|34
|Humphreys
|1824
|28
|Grundy
|1794
|34
|Sequatchie
|1717
|29
|Lake
|1705
|26
|Benton
|1676
|40
|Decatur
|1592
|39
|Lewis
|1586
|26
|Meigs
|1393
|25
|Stewart
|1334
|28
|Jackson
|1325
|36
|Clay
|1103
|30
|Houston
|1099
|33
|Perry
|1073
|28
|Moore
|1018
|17
|Van Buren
|855
|23
|Pickett
|758
|24
|Hancock
|595
|12