Students graduate from Marshall County school to work program
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|77143
|1528
|Mobile
|41089
|808
|Madison
|34837
|505
|Tuscaloosa
|25810
|454
|Montgomery
|24355
|588
|Shelby
|23730
|249
|Baldwin
|21191
|309
|Lee
|15892
|171
|Calhoun
|14522
|316
|Morgan
|14324
|279
|Etowah
|13861
|353
|Marshall
|12250
|223
|Houston
|10581
|281
|Elmore
|10060
|205
|Limestone
|9986
|151
|Cullman
|9705
|194
|St. Clair
|9702
|243
|Lauderdale
|9441
|242
|DeKalb
|8846
|187
|Talladega
|8255
|176
|Walker
|7246
|277
|Autauga
|6938
|108
|Jackson
|6815
|112
|Blount
|6694
|137
|Colbert
|6310
|134
|Coffee
|5524
|119
|Dale
|4850
|111
|Russell
|4432
|38
|Chilton
|4308
|112
|Franklin
|4262
|82
|Covington
|4136
|118
|Tallapoosa
|4039
|152
|Escambia
|3939
|77
|Chambers
|3578
|123
|Dallas
|3557
|152
|Clarke
|3511
|61
|Marion
|3130
|101
|Pike
|3113
|77
|Lawrence
|3007
|98
|Winston
|2756
|73
|Bibb
|2615
|64
|Geneva
|2514
|77
|Marengo
|2496
|64
|Pickens
|2347
|61
|Barbour
|2317
|56
|Hale
|2232
|77
|Butler
|2164
|69
|Fayette
|2125
|62
|Henry
|1890
|44
|Cherokee
|1847
|45
|Randolph
|1817
|42
|Monroe
|1780
|40
|Washington
|1676
|39
|Macon
|1599
|50
|Clay
|1568
|57
|Crenshaw
|1527
|57
|Cleburne
|1491
|41
|Lamar
|1429
|35
|Lowndes
|1390
|53
|Wilcox
|1271
|30
|Bullock
|1228
|41
|Conecuh
|1106
|29
|Coosa
|1079
|28
|Perry
|1078
|26
|Sumter
|1048
|32
|Greene
|925
|34
|Choctaw
|611
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|96328
|1628
|Davidson
|89609
|941
|Knox
|51090
|636
|Hamilton
|44530
|496
|Rutherford
|43174
|437
|Williamson
|28104
|217
|Sumner
|24122
|349
|Montgomery
|20392
|227
|Wilson
|18902
|236
|Out of TN
|18236
|99
|Sullivan
|16916
|298
|Unassigned
|16906
|134
|Blount
|15551
|196
|Bradley
|15096
|151
|Washington
|14681
|245
|Maury
|13535
|172
|Sevier
|13441
|175
|Putnam
|11435
|175
|Madison
|11245
|241
|Robertson
|9785
|132
|Anderson
|8792
|171
|Hamblen
|8631
|173
|Greene
|7924
|156
|Tipton
|7388
|104
|Coffee
|6922
|122
|Dickson
|6850
|113
|Cumberland
|6762
|133
|Carter
|6660
|158
|Gibson
|6535
|146
|McMinn
|6534
|98
|Bedford
|6521
|128
|Roane
|6317
|105
|Jefferson
|6242
|125
|Loudon
|6158
|69
|Hawkins
|6155
|107
|Lawrence
|5981
|89
|Monroe
|5870
|96
|Warren
|5550
|81
|Dyer
|5440
|106
|Franklin
|5163
|90
|Fayette
|5116
|77
|Cheatham
|4573
|56
|Obion
|4548
|96
|Cocke
|4522
|99
|Lincoln
|4367
|63
|Rhea
|4357
|75
|Marshall
|4202
|58
|Campbell
|4175
|63
|Weakley
|4156
|65
|Giles
|4009
|100
|Henderson
|3802
|76
|White
|3677
|70
|Carroll
|3632
|83
|Macon
|3630
|78
|Hardin
|3588
|68
|Hardeman
|3528
|64
|Henry
|3202
|76
|Lauderdale
|3202
|44
|Claiborne
|3189
|73
|Scott
|3149
|45
|Marion
|3128
|47
|Overton
|3024
|61
|Wayne
|2968
|34
|Hickman
|2847
|46
|McNairy
|2840
|54
|DeKalb
|2806
|54
|Smith
|2787
|39
|Haywood
|2715
|62
|Grainger
|2635
|50
|Morgan
|2512
|39
|Trousdale
|2505
|22
|Fentress
|2426
|47
|Johnson
|2417
|39
|Bledsoe
|2156
|11
|Chester
|2154
|51
|Polk
|2085
|24
|Unicoi
|2045
|49
|Crockett
|2035
|49
|Cannon
|1926
|31
|Union
|1916
|34
|Humphreys
|1811
|28
|Grundy
|1795
|34
|Sequatchie
|1716
|29
|Lake
|1706
|26
|Benton
|1670
|40
|Decatur
|1592
|39
|Lewis
|1583
|26
|Meigs
|1390
|25
|Stewart
|1328
|28
|Jackson
|1323
|36
|Clay
|1103
|30
|Houston
|1097
|33
|Perry
|1071
|28
|Moore
|1014
|17
|Van Buren
|853
|23
|Pickett
|759
|24
|Hancock
|593
|12