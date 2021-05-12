Sparkman Middle School celebrates School Nurses Day

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|76550
|1522
|Mobile
|41036
|805
|Madison
|34789
|503
|Tuscaloosa
|25788
|453
|Montgomery
|24340
|589
|Shelby
|23449
|249
|Baldwin
|21154
|308
|Lee
|15882
|171
|Calhoun
|14511
|314
|Morgan
|14306
|279
|Etowah
|13843
|353
|Marshall
|12232
|223
|Houston
|10570
|281
|Elmore
|10068
|205
|Limestone
|9974
|151
|Cullman
|9676
|194
|St. Clair
|9661
|243
|Lauderdale
|9427
|241
|DeKalb
|8831
|186
|Talladega
|8227
|176
|Walker
|7241
|277
|Autauga
|6926
|108
|Jackson
|6814
|112
|Blount
|6678
|137
|Colbert
|6306
|134
|Coffee
|5519
|119
|Dale
|4838
|111
|Russell
|4415
|38
|Chilton
|4296
|112
|Franklin
|4260
|82
|Covington
|4129
|118
|Tallapoosa
|4023
|152
|Escambia
|3936
|77
|Chambers
|3573
|123
|Dallas
|3551
|152
|Clarke
|3511
|61
|Marion
|3122
|101
|Pike
|3109
|77
|Lawrence
|3003
|98
|Winston
|2744
|73
|Bibb
|2609
|64
|Geneva
|2504
|77
|Marengo
|2495
|64
|Pickens
|2344
|61
|Barbour
|2310
|57
|Hale
|2230
|77
|Butler
|2160
|69
|Fayette
|2125
|62
|Henry
|1888
|44
|Cherokee
|1852
|45
|Randolph
|1805
|42
|Monroe
|1775
|40
|Washington
|1673
|39
|Macon
|1596
|50
|Clay
|1567
|56
|Crenshaw
|1525
|57
|Cleburne
|1489
|41
|Lamar
|1425
|35
|Lowndes
|1388
|53
|Wilcox
|1271
|30
|Bullock
|1228
|41
|Conecuh
|1105
|29
|Perry
|1077
|26
|Coosa
|1076
|28
|Sumter
|1047
|32
|Greene
|925
|34
|Choctaw
|607
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|96058
|1622
|Davidson
|89499
|940
|Knox
|50954
|636
|Hamilton
|44416
|495
|Rutherford
|43118
|436
|Williamson
|28063
|217
|Sumner
|24069
|349
|Montgomery
|20337
|227
|Wilson
|18843
|236
|Out of TN
|18367
|98
|Unassigned
|16934
|134
|Sullivan
|16864
|296
|Blount
|15514
|195
|Bradley
|15073
|151
|Washington
|14644
|245
|Maury
|13522
|172
|Sevier
|13421
|175
|Putnam
|11410
|175
|Madison
|11196
|242
|Robertson
|9776
|131
|Anderson
|8769
|171
|Hamblen
|8620
|173
|Greene
|7899
|156
|Tipton
|7382
|103
|Coffee
|6914
|122
|Dickson
|6845
|113
|Cumberland
|6749
|133
|Carter
|6642
|158
|Gibson
|6531
|146
|McMinn
|6522
|98
|Bedford
|6513
|129
|Roane
|6305
|105
|Jefferson
|6226
|125
|Loudon
|6146
|69
|Hawkins
|6117
|107
|Lawrence
|5963
|88
|Monroe
|5858
|96
|Warren
|5548
|81
|Dyer
|5430
|106
|Franklin
|5157
|90
|Fayette
|5098
|77
|Cheatham
|4562
|56
|Obion
|4545
|96
|Cocke
|4518
|99
|Lincoln
|4366
|63
|Rhea
|4353
|75
|Marshall
|4201
|58
|Campbell
|4168
|63
|Weakley
|4150
|65
|Giles
|4004
|100
|Henderson
|3795
|76
|White
|3665
|70
|Carroll
|3626
|83
|Macon
|3624
|78
|Hardin
|3582
|68
|Hardeman
|3527
|64
|Henry
|3197
|76
|Lauderdale
|3196
|44
|Claiborne
|3186
|73
|Scott
|3136
|45
|Marion
|3129
|47
|Overton
|3020
|61
|Wayne
|2965
|34
|Hickman
|2844
|46
|McNairy
|2827
|54
|DeKalb
|2805
|54
|Smith
|2781
|39
|Haywood
|2712
|62
|Grainger
|2633
|50
|Morgan
|2503
|39
|Trousdale
|2502
|22
|Fentress
|2423
|47
|Johnson
|2413
|39
|Chester
|2149
|51
|Bledsoe
|2147
|11
|Polk
|2081
|24
|Unicoi
|2042
|49
|Crockett
|2032
|49
|Cannon
|1924
|31
|Union
|1907
|34
|Humphreys
|1805
|28
|Grundy
|1793
|34
|Sequatchie
|1707
|29
|Lake
|1704
|26
|Benton
|1666
|40
|Decatur
|1590
|39
|Lewis
|1582
|26
|Meigs
|1390
|25
|Stewart
|1325
|28
|Jackson
|1323
|36
|Clay
|1103
|31
|Houston
|1095
|33
|Perry
|1068
|28
|Moore
|1012
|17
|Van Buren
|852
|23
|Pickett
|760
|24
|Hancock
|591
|12