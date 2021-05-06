Attorney not surprised with how quickly murder trial for Huntsville police officer is moving

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|76303
|1516
|Mobile
|40850
|804
|Madison
|34622
|501
|Tuscaloosa
|25701
|451
|Montgomery
|24289
|585
|Shelby
|23367
|247
|Baldwin
|21035
|307
|Lee
|15822
|169
|Calhoun
|14469
|313
|Morgan
|14266
|279
|Etowah
|13806
|352
|Marshall
|12185
|222
|Houston
|10533
|280
|Elmore
|10029
|205
|Limestone
|9948
|150
|Cullman
|9640
|193
|St. Clair
|9589
|239
|Lauderdale
|9407
|239
|DeKalb
|8814
|185
|Talladega
|8199
|175
|Walker
|7214
|277
|Autauga
|6914
|108
|Jackson
|6801
|111
|Blount
|6635
|136
|Colbert
|6288
|134
|Coffee
|5498
|117
|Dale
|4820
|111
|Russell
|4384
|38
|Chilton
|4258
|111
|Franklin
|4247
|82
|Covington
|4111
|117
|Tallapoosa
|4004
|150
|Escambia
|3930
|76
|Chambers
|3555
|123
|Dallas
|3543
|151
|Clarke
|3506
|61
|Marion
|3105
|100
|Pike
|3101
|77
|Lawrence
|2997
|98
|Winston
|2736
|72
|Bibb
|2604
|63
|Marengo
|2490
|64
|Geneva
|2476
|76
|Pickens
|2336
|59
|Barbour
|2307
|56
|Hale
|2222
|76
|Butler
|2158
|69
|Fayette
|2120
|62
|Henry
|1887
|44
|Cherokee
|1841
|45
|Randolph
|1792
|41
|Monroe
|1770
|40
|Washington
|1670
|39
|Macon
|1588
|50
|Clay
|1551
|56
|Crenshaw
|1519
|57
|Cleburne
|1483
|41
|Lamar
|1415
|34
|Lowndes
|1385
|53
|Wilcox
|1267
|29
|Bullock
|1229
|41
|Conecuh
|1101
|29
|Perry
|1075
|26
|Coosa
|1069
|28
|Sumter
|1043
|32
|Greene
|923
|34
|Choctaw
|604
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|95375
|1618
|Davidson
|89250
|932
|Knox
|50562
|634
|Hamilton
|44186
|492
|Rutherford
|42989
|434
|Williamson
|27959
|217
|Sumner
|23951
|348
|Montgomery
|20166
|225
|Wilson
|18764
|233
|Out of TN
|18362
|97
|Unassigned
|16967
|134
|Sullivan
|16720
|294
|Blount
|15468
|193
|Bradley
|14995
|149
|Washington
|14554
|245
|Maury
|13471
|171
|Sevier
|13360
|175
|Putnam
|11357
|174
|Madison
|11151
|241
|Robertson
|9745
|131
|Anderson
|8751
|172
|Hamblen
|8596
|173
|Greene
|7844
|155
|Tipton
|7328
|100
|Coffee
|6894
|121
|Dickson
|6831
|110
|Cumberland
|6711
|129
|Carter
|6603
|156
|Gibson
|6520
|145
|Bedford
|6503
|128
|McMinn
|6499
|98
|Roane
|6272
|105
|Jefferson
|6186
|124
|Loudon
|6114
|69
|Hawkins
|6011
|107
|Lawrence
|5908
|86
|Monroe
|5823
|95
|Warren
|5544
|81
|Dyer
|5417
|106
|Franklin
|5140
|90
|Fayette
|5040
|75
|Cheatham
|4546
|55
|Obion
|4536
|96
|Cocke
|4491
|99
|Lincoln
|4346
|63
|Rhea
|4341
|75
|Marshall
|4182
|58
|Campbell
|4152
|63
|Weakley
|4108
|64
|Giles
|3995
|100
|Henderson
|3784
|76
|White
|3626
|69
|Macon
|3617
|78
|Carroll
|3615
|83
|Hardin
|3568
|67
|Hardeman
|3513
|64
|Claiborne
|3178
|73
|Lauderdale
|3177
|44
|Henry
|3176
|76
|Marion
|3125
|47
|Scott
|3117
|45
|Overton
|3006
|61
|Wayne
|2958
|34
|Hickman
|2835
|46
|McNairy
|2811
|54
|DeKalb
|2794
|54
|Smith
|2773
|39
|Haywood
|2706
|62
|Grainger
|2621
|50
|Trousdale
|2499
|22
|Morgan
|2493
|39
|Fentress
|2410
|47
|Johnson
|2391
|39
|Chester
|2140
|51
|Bledsoe
|2132
|11
|Polk
|2066
|24
|Crockett
|2032
|48
|Unicoi
|2025
|49
|Cannon
|1918
|31
|Union
|1906
|34
|Grundy
|1790
|34
|Humphreys
|1789
|26
|Lake
|1702
|26
|Sequatchie
|1695
|29
|Benton
|1657
|40
|Decatur
|1585
|39
|Lewis
|1581
|26
|Meigs
|1388
|25
|Stewart
|1323
|28
|Jackson
|1319
|35
|Clay
|1101
|31
|Houston
|1093
|33
|Perry
|1063
|28
|Moore
|1010
|17
|Van Buren
|846
|23
|Pickett
|759
|24
|Hancock
|588
|12