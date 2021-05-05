Officer testifies in his own defense at Huntsville murder trial

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|76225
|1516
|Mobile
|40864
|804
|Madison
|34569
|501
|Tuscaloosa
|25646
|451
|Montgomery
|24264
|585
|Shelby
|23355
|246
|Baldwin
|20993
|306
|Lee
|15800
|168
|Calhoun
|14457
|312
|Morgan
|14250
|279
|Etowah
|13796
|352
|Marshall
|12166
|222
|Houston
|10506
|280
|Elmore
|10017
|205
|Limestone
|9935
|150
|Cullman
|9617
|193
|St. Clair
|9584
|237
|Lauderdale
|9397
|238
|DeKalb
|8813
|185
|Talladega
|8183
|175
|Walker
|7205
|279
|Autauga
|6910
|107
|Jackson
|6793
|110
|Blount
|6621
|135
|Colbert
|6282
|134
|Coffee
|5491
|115
|Dale
|4810
|111
|Russell
|4379
|38
|Chilton
|4244
|111
|Franklin
|4238
|82
|Covington
|4105
|117
|Tallapoosa
|4004
|150
|Escambia
|3926
|75
|Chambers
|3545
|123
|Dallas
|3536
|150
|Clarke
|3503
|60
|Marion
|3092
|100
|Pike
|3091
|77
|Lawrence
|2996
|98
|Winston
|2735
|72
|Bibb
|2597
|63
|Marengo
|2485
|64
|Geneva
|2470
|75
|Pickens
|2335
|59
|Barbour
|2302
|56
|Hale
|2217
|76
|Butler
|2154
|69
|Fayette
|2119
|62
|Henry
|1885
|44
|Cherokee
|1838
|45
|Randolph
|1792
|41
|Monroe
|1762
|40
|Washington
|1668
|39
|Macon
|1586
|49
|Clay
|1533
|56
|Crenshaw
|1516
|57
|Cleburne
|1483
|41
|Lamar
|1412
|34
|Lowndes
|1384
|53
|Wilcox
|1265
|28
|Bullock
|1229
|41
|Conecuh
|1100
|28
|Perry
|1075
|26
|Coosa
|1068
|28
|Sumter
|1041
|32
|Greene
|922
|34
|Choctaw
|603
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|95208
|1613
|Davidson
|89184
|932
|Knox
|50513
|634
|Hamilton
|44114
|491
|Rutherford
|42950
|433
|Williamson
|27935
|217
|Sumner
|23921
|348
|Montgomery
|20138
|225
|Wilson
|18742
|233
|Out of TN
|18333
|97
|Unassigned
|16961
|134
|Sullivan
|16691
|290
|Blount
|15441
|193
|Bradley
|14983
|149
|Washington
|14535
|244
|Maury
|13450
|171
|Sevier
|13341
|175
|Putnam
|11342
|174
|Madison
|11132
|241
|Robertson
|9737
|131
|Anderson
|8750
|172
|Hamblen
|8597
|173
|Greene
|7840
|155
|Tipton
|7317
|101
|Coffee
|6894
|121
|Dickson
|6827
|110
|Cumberland
|6704
|128
|Carter
|6595
|156
|Gibson
|6514
|145
|Bedford
|6500
|128
|McMinn
|6489
|98
|Roane
|6267
|105
|Jefferson
|6177
|124
|Loudon
|6103
|69
|Hawkins
|6005
|107
|Lawrence
|5901
|86
|Monroe
|5820
|95
|Warren
|5541
|81
|Dyer
|5416
|105
|Franklin
|5138
|90
|Fayette
|5035
|76
|Cheatham
|4541
|55
|Obion
|4533
|96
|Cocke
|4486
|99
|Lincoln
|4345
|63
|Rhea
|4340
|75
|Marshall
|4178
|58
|Campbell
|4151
|63
|Weakley
|4101
|64
|Giles
|3992
|100
|Henderson
|3784
|76
|White
|3624
|69
|Macon
|3615
|78
|Carroll
|3612
|83
|Hardin
|3569
|67
|Hardeman
|3510
|64
|Henry
|3174
|76
|Lauderdale
|3174
|44
|Claiborne
|3172
|73
|Marion
|3122
|47
|Scott
|3114
|45
|Overton
|3006
|61
|Wayne
|2959
|35
|Hickman
|2835
|46
|McNairy
|2810
|54
|DeKalb
|2792
|54
|Smith
|2771
|39
|Haywood
|2705
|62
|Grainger
|2619
|50
|Trousdale
|2499
|22
|Morgan
|2491
|39
|Fentress
|2409
|47
|Johnson
|2388
|39
|Chester
|2138
|51
|Bledsoe
|2130
|11
|Polk
|2062
|24
|Crockett
|2028
|48
|Unicoi
|2022
|49
|Cannon
|1917
|31
|Union
|1904
|34
|Grundy
|1789
|34
|Humphreys
|1787
|26
|Lake
|1702
|26
|Sequatchie
|1694
|29
|Benton
|1657
|40
|Decatur
|1584
|39
|Lewis
|1581
|26
|Meigs
|1383
|25
|Stewart
|1322
|28
|Jackson
|1319
|35
|Clay
|1101
|31
|Houston
|1091
|33
|Perry
|1062
|28
|Moore
|1010
|17
|Van Buren
|846
|23
|Pickett
|759
|24
|Hancock
|588
|12