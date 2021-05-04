Clear

Prosecution rests its case in murder trial for Huntsville police officer

Posted: May 4, 2021 11:20 PM
Updated: May 4, 2021 11:20 PM
Posted By: AshleyThusius
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 528784

Reported Deaths: 10913
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson762251516
Mobile40864804
Madison34569501
Tuscaloosa25646451
Montgomery24264585
Shelby23355246
Baldwin20993306
Lee15800168
Calhoun14457312
Morgan14250279
Etowah13796352
Marshall12166222
Houston10506280
Elmore10017205
Limestone9935150
Cullman9617193
St. Clair9584237
Lauderdale9397238
DeKalb8813185
Talladega8183175
Walker7205279
Autauga6910107
Jackson6793110
Blount6621135
Colbert6282134
Coffee5491115
Dale4810111
Russell437938
Chilton4244111
Franklin423882
Covington4105117
Tallapoosa4004150
Escambia392675
Chambers3545123
Dallas3536150
Clarke350360
Marion3092100
Pike309177
Lawrence299698
Winston273572
Bibb259763
Marengo248564
Geneva247075
Pickens233559
Barbour230256
Hale221776
Butler215469
Fayette211962
Henry188544
Cherokee183845
Randolph179241
Monroe176240
Washington166839
Macon158649
Clay153356
Crenshaw151657
Cleburne148341
Lamar141234
Lowndes138453
Wilcox126528
Bullock122941
Conecuh110028
Perry107526
Coosa106828
Sumter104132
Greene92234
Choctaw60324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 849436

Reported Deaths: 12205
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby951061610
Davidson89143931
Knox50489634
Hamilton44078491
Rutherford42925430
Williamson27914217
Sumner23910347
Montgomery20110225
Wilson18730233
Out of TN1832797
Unassigned16963134
Sullivan16691290
Blount15434193
Bradley14970149
Washington14500244
Maury13441171
Sevier13328175
Putnam11339174
Madison11104241
Robertson9737131
Anderson8746172
Hamblen8592172
Greene7838155
Tipton7314101
Coffee6892121
Dickson6824110
Cumberland6704128
Carter6591156
Gibson6513145
Bedford6497129
McMinn648898
Roane6265104
Jefferson6167124
Loudon610169
Hawkins6000107
Lawrence589086
Monroe581495
Warren554081
Dyer5413105
Franklin513890
Fayette503376
Cheatham453755
Obion453296
Cocke448798
Lincoln435563
Rhea433775
Marshall418058
Campbell414363
Weakley409664
Giles3991100
Henderson378176
White362269
Macon361378
Carroll361183
Hardin356967
Hardeman351164
Lauderdale317644
Henry317276
Claiborne316873
Marion312047
Scott311245
Overton300461
Wayne295735
Hickman283646
McNairy281054
DeKalb278854
Smith277039
Haywood270662
Grainger261850
Trousdale249922
Morgan249039
Fentress241047
Johnson238638
Chester213951
Bledsoe212311
Polk205724
Crockett202848
Unicoi202049
Cannon191631
Union190434
Grundy178934
Humphreys178625
Lake170126
Sequatchie169229
Benton165640
Decatur158339
Lewis158126
Meigs138225
Stewart132228
Jackson131735
Clay110131
Houston109133
Perry106128
Moore100917
Van Buren84523
Pickett75924
Hancock58812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events