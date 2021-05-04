Colbert County EMA discusses how they prepare for storms

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|76225
|1516
|Mobile
|40864
|804
|Madison
|34569
|501
|Tuscaloosa
|25646
|451
|Montgomery
|24264
|585
|Shelby
|23355
|246
|Baldwin
|20993
|306
|Lee
|15800
|168
|Calhoun
|14457
|312
|Morgan
|14250
|279
|Etowah
|13796
|352
|Marshall
|12166
|222
|Houston
|10506
|280
|Elmore
|10017
|205
|Limestone
|9935
|150
|Cullman
|9617
|193
|St. Clair
|9584
|237
|Lauderdale
|9397
|238
|DeKalb
|8813
|185
|Talladega
|8183
|175
|Walker
|7205
|279
|Autauga
|6910
|107
|Jackson
|6793
|110
|Blount
|6621
|135
|Colbert
|6282
|134
|Coffee
|5491
|115
|Dale
|4810
|111
|Russell
|4379
|38
|Chilton
|4244
|111
|Franklin
|4238
|82
|Covington
|4105
|117
|Tallapoosa
|4004
|150
|Escambia
|3926
|75
|Chambers
|3545
|123
|Dallas
|3536
|150
|Clarke
|3503
|60
|Marion
|3092
|100
|Pike
|3091
|77
|Lawrence
|2996
|98
|Winston
|2735
|72
|Bibb
|2597
|63
|Marengo
|2485
|64
|Geneva
|2470
|75
|Pickens
|2335
|59
|Barbour
|2302
|56
|Hale
|2217
|76
|Butler
|2154
|69
|Fayette
|2119
|62
|Henry
|1885
|44
|Cherokee
|1838
|45
|Randolph
|1792
|41
|Monroe
|1762
|40
|Washington
|1668
|39
|Macon
|1586
|49
|Clay
|1533
|56
|Crenshaw
|1516
|57
|Cleburne
|1483
|41
|Lamar
|1412
|34
|Lowndes
|1384
|53
|Wilcox
|1265
|28
|Bullock
|1229
|41
|Conecuh
|1100
|28
|Perry
|1075
|26
|Coosa
|1068
|28
|Sumter
|1041
|32
|Greene
|922
|34
|Choctaw
|603
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|95106
|1610
|Davidson
|89143
|931
|Knox
|50489
|634
|Hamilton
|44078
|491
|Rutherford
|42925
|430
|Williamson
|27914
|217
|Sumner
|23910
|347
|Montgomery
|20110
|225
|Wilson
|18730
|233
|Out of TN
|18327
|97
|Unassigned
|16963
|134
|Sullivan
|16691
|290
|Blount
|15434
|193
|Bradley
|14970
|149
|Washington
|14500
|244
|Maury
|13441
|171
|Sevier
|13328
|175
|Putnam
|11339
|174
|Madison
|11104
|241
|Robertson
|9737
|131
|Anderson
|8746
|172
|Hamblen
|8592
|172
|Greene
|7838
|155
|Tipton
|7314
|101
|Coffee
|6892
|121
|Dickson
|6824
|110
|Cumberland
|6704
|128
|Carter
|6591
|156
|Gibson
|6513
|145
|Bedford
|6497
|129
|McMinn
|6488
|98
|Roane
|6265
|104
|Jefferson
|6167
|124
|Loudon
|6101
|69
|Hawkins
|6000
|107
|Lawrence
|5890
|86
|Monroe
|5814
|95
|Warren
|5540
|81
|Dyer
|5413
|105
|Franklin
|5138
|90
|Fayette
|5033
|76
|Cheatham
|4537
|55
|Obion
|4532
|96
|Cocke
|4487
|98
|Lincoln
|4355
|63
|Rhea
|4337
|75
|Marshall
|4180
|58
|Campbell
|4143
|63
|Weakley
|4096
|64
|Giles
|3991
|100
|Henderson
|3781
|76
|White
|3622
|69
|Macon
|3613
|78
|Carroll
|3611
|83
|Hardin
|3569
|67
|Hardeman
|3511
|64
|Lauderdale
|3176
|44
|Henry
|3172
|76
|Claiborne
|3168
|73
|Marion
|3120
|47
|Scott
|3112
|45
|Overton
|3004
|61
|Wayne
|2957
|35
|Hickman
|2836
|46
|McNairy
|2810
|54
|DeKalb
|2788
|54
|Smith
|2770
|39
|Haywood
|2706
|62
|Grainger
|2618
|50
|Trousdale
|2499
|22
|Morgan
|2490
|39
|Fentress
|2410
|47
|Johnson
|2386
|38
|Chester
|2139
|51
|Bledsoe
|2123
|11
|Polk
|2057
|24
|Crockett
|2028
|48
|Unicoi
|2020
|49
|Cannon
|1916
|31
|Union
|1904
|34
|Grundy
|1789
|34
|Humphreys
|1786
|25
|Lake
|1701
|26
|Sequatchie
|1692
|29
|Benton
|1656
|40
|Decatur
|1583
|39
|Lewis
|1581
|26
|Meigs
|1382
|25
|Stewart
|1322
|28
|Jackson
|1317
|35
|Clay
|1101
|31
|Houston
|1091
|33
|Perry
|1061
|28
|Moore
|1009
|17
|Van Buren
|845
|23
|Pickett
|759
|24
|Hancock
|588
|12