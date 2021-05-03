Additional storms possible Monday, greater severe risk Tuesday

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|76199
|1516
|Mobile
|40832
|804
|Madison
|34555
|501
|Tuscaloosa
|25633
|451
|Montgomery
|24252
|585
|Shelby
|23350
|246
|Baldwin
|20983
|306
|Lee
|15796
|168
|Calhoun
|14450
|312
|Morgan
|14246
|279
|Etowah
|13792
|352
|Marshall
|12164
|222
|Houston
|10503
|280
|Elmore
|10013
|205
|Limestone
|9933
|150
|Cullman
|9615
|193
|St. Clair
|9580
|237
|Lauderdale
|9393
|238
|DeKalb
|8811
|185
|Talladega
|8181
|175
|Walker
|7205
|279
|Autauga
|6909
|107
|Jackson
|6790
|110
|Blount
|6619
|135
|Colbert
|6279
|134
|Coffee
|5489
|115
|Dale
|4810
|111
|Russell
|4379
|38
|Chilton
|4240
|111
|Franklin
|4238
|82
|Covington
|4105
|117
|Tallapoosa
|4002
|150
|Escambia
|3925
|75
|Chambers
|3545
|123
|Dallas
|3536
|150
|Clarke
|3502
|60
|Marion
|3092
|100
|Pike
|3091
|77
|Lawrence
|2996
|98
|Winston
|2734
|72
|Bibb
|2596
|63
|Marengo
|2485
|64
|Geneva
|2469
|75
|Pickens
|2335
|59
|Barbour
|2302
|56
|Hale
|2217
|76
|Butler
|2154
|69
|Fayette
|2119
|62
|Henry
|1884
|44
|Cherokee
|1837
|45
|Randolph
|1791
|41
|Monroe
|1761
|40
|Washington
|1667
|39
|Macon
|1586
|49
|Clay
|1533
|56
|Crenshaw
|1515
|57
|Cleburne
|1483
|41
|Lamar
|1411
|34
|Lowndes
|1383
|53
|Wilcox
|1264
|28
|Bullock
|1229
|41
|Conecuh
|1100
|28
|Perry
|1075
|26
|Coosa
|1068
|28
|Sumter
|1041
|32
|Greene
|922
|34
|Choctaw
|603
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|94752
|1610
|Davidson
|88945
|931
|Knox
|50369
|633
|Hamilton
|43960
|491
|Rutherford
|42810
|428
|Williamson
|27845
|217
|Sumner
|23831
|347
|Montgomery
|20074
|224
|Wilson
|18700
|233
|Out of TN
|18248
|97
|Unassigned
|16971
|134
|Sullivan
|16604
|290
|Blount
|15388
|193
|Bradley
|14920
|149
|Washington
|14471
|245
|Maury
|13406
|171
|Sevier
|13304
|175
|Putnam
|11321
|174
|Madison
|11097
|241
|Robertson
|9724
|131
|Anderson
|8729
|172
|Hamblen
|8585
|172
|Greene
|7827
|153
|Tipton
|7297
|101
|Coffee
|6888
|121
|Dickson
|6819
|110
|Cumberland
|6683
|128
|Carter
|6580
|156
|Gibson
|6503
|145
|Bedford
|6495
|129
|McMinn
|6466
|98
|Roane
|6249
|104
|Jefferson
|6155
|125
|Loudon
|6087
|69
|Hawkins
|5973
|107
|Lawrence
|5877
|86
|Monroe
|5808
|95
|Warren
|5539
|81
|Dyer
|5408
|105
|Franklin
|5133
|90
|Fayette
|5017
|76
|Cheatham
|4527
|55
|Obion
|4527
|96
|Cocke
|4479
|98
|Lincoln
|4343
|63
|Rhea
|4335
|75
|Marshall
|4166
|58
|Campbell
|4140
|63
|Weakley
|4076
|64
|Giles
|3980
|100
|Henderson
|3777
|76
|Macon
|3610
|78
|White
|3609
|69
|Carroll
|3604
|83
|Hardin
|3564
|66
|Hardeman
|3505
|64
|Lauderdale
|3174
|44
|Claiborne
|3165
|73
|Henry
|3165
|75
|Marion
|3120
|47
|Scott
|3103
|45
|Overton
|2999
|61
|Wayne
|2948
|35
|Hickman
|2831
|46
|McNairy
|2802
|54
|DeKalb
|2787
|54
|Smith
|2766
|39
|Haywood
|2703
|61
|Grainger
|2616
|50
|Trousdale
|2498
|22
|Morgan
|2484
|39
|Fentress
|2408
|47
|Johnson
|2382
|38
|Chester
|2135
|51
|Bledsoe
|2119
|11
|Polk
|2053
|24
|Crockett
|2026
|48
|Unicoi
|2013
|49
|Cannon
|1911
|31
|Union
|1895
|34
|Grundy
|1788
|34
|Humphreys
|1783
|24
|Lake
|1701
|26
|Sequatchie
|1690
|29
|Benton
|1652
|40
|Decatur
|1579
|39
|Lewis
|1579
|26
|Meigs
|1379
|25
|Stewart
|1317
|28
|Jackson
|1315
|35
|Clay
|1101
|31
|Houston
|1089
|33
|Perry
|1061
|28
|Moore
|1008
|17
|Van Buren
|844
|23
|Pickett
|759
|24
|Hancock
|582
|12