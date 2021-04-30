Round 2 underway in Huntsville Championship

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|76073
|1514
|Mobile
|40731
|804
|Madison
|34452
|498
|Tuscaloosa
|25577
|449
|Montgomery
|24213
|583
|Shelby
|23318
|246
|Baldwin
|20921
|305
|Lee
|15773
|168
|Calhoun
|14432
|312
|Morgan
|14218
|277
|Etowah
|13757
|352
|Marshall
|12129
|221
|Houston
|10482
|280
|Elmore
|9995
|205
|Limestone
|9914
|150
|Cullman
|9586
|192
|St. Clair
|9553
|237
|Lauderdale
|9367
|236
|DeKalb
|8795
|184
|Talladega
|8149
|175
|Walker
|7199
|278
|Autauga
|6897
|107
|Jackson
|6790
|110
|Blount
|6607
|135
|Colbert
|6274
|134
|Coffee
|5477
|115
|Dale
|4800
|111
|Russell
|4368
|38
|Franklin
|4230
|82
|Chilton
|4218
|111
|Covington
|4104
|116
|Tallapoosa
|3981
|149
|Escambia
|3921
|75
|Chambers
|3540
|121
|Dallas
|3526
|150
|Clarke
|3501
|60
|Marion
|3087
|100
|Pike
|3084
|77
|Lawrence
|2990
|97
|Winston
|2732
|72
|Bibb
|2593
|63
|Marengo
|2481
|64
|Geneva
|2466
|75
|Pickens
|2334
|59
|Barbour
|2299
|56
|Hale
|2206
|75
|Butler
|2151
|69
|Fayette
|2117
|62
|Henry
|1879
|44
|Cherokee
|1835
|45
|Randolph
|1789
|41
|Monroe
|1753
|40
|Washington
|1665
|39
|Macon
|1585
|49
|Clay
|1529
|56
|Crenshaw
|1513
|57
|Cleburne
|1482
|41
|Lamar
|1406
|34
|Lowndes
|1385
|53
|Wilcox
|1262
|27
|Bullock
|1227
|40
|Conecuh
|1098
|28
|Perry
|1075
|26
|Coosa
|1063
|28
|Sumter
|1038
|32
|Greene
|921
|34
|Choctaw
|600
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|94600
|1609
|Davidson
|88914
|931
|Knox
|50320
|633
|Hamilton
|43908
|491
|Rutherford
|42776
|427
|Williamson
|27833
|217
|Sumner
|23814
|347
|Montgomery
|20049
|224
|Wilson
|18693
|232
|Out of TN
|18206
|97
|Unassigned
|16947
|134
|Sullivan
|16566
|290
|Blount
|15362
|193
|Bradley
|14899
|149
|Washington
|14459
|245
|Maury
|13377
|171
|Sevier
|13295
|175
|Putnam
|11310
|174
|Madison
|11078
|241
|Robertson
|9714
|131
|Anderson
|8724
|172
|Hamblen
|8573
|172
|Greene
|7822
|153
|Tipton
|7294
|101
|Coffee
|6886
|121
|Dickson
|6811
|109
|Cumberland
|6678
|128
|Carter
|6572
|156
|Bedford
|6491
|129
|Gibson
|6488
|145
|McMinn
|6456
|98
|Roane
|6242
|104
|Jefferson
|6150
|125
|Loudon
|6076
|69
|Hawkins
|5949
|107
|Lawrence
|5875
|86
|Monroe
|5803
|95
|Warren
|5538
|81
|Dyer
|5404
|105
|Franklin
|5131
|90
|Fayette
|5000
|76
|Obion
|4526
|96
|Cheatham
|4523
|55
|Cocke
|4479
|98
|Lincoln
|4341
|62
|Rhea
|4329
|75
|Marshall
|4159
|58
|Campbell
|4132
|63
|Weakley
|4074
|64
|Giles
|3975
|99
|Henderson
|3768
|76
|Macon
|3606
|78
|White
|3601
|69
|Carroll
|3598
|83
|Hardin
|3554
|66
|Hardeman
|3500
|64
|Lauderdale
|3170
|44
|Claiborne
|3160
|73
|Henry
|3156
|75
|Marion
|3119
|47
|Scott
|3099
|45
|Overton
|2998
|61
|Wayne
|2946
|35
|Hickman
|2830
|46
|McNairy
|2803
|54
|DeKalb
|2780
|54
|Smith
|2763
|39
|Haywood
|2695
|61
|Grainger
|2612
|49
|Trousdale
|2496
|22
|Morgan
|2482
|39
|Fentress
|2407
|47
|Johnson
|2376
|38
|Chester
|2128
|51
|Bledsoe
|2118
|11
|Polk
|2050
|24
|Crockett
|2021
|48
|Unicoi
|2009
|49
|Cannon
|1908
|31
|Union
|1889
|34
|Grundy
|1788
|34
|Humphreys
|1777
|22
|Lake
|1701
|26
|Sequatchie
|1686
|29
|Benton
|1654
|40
|Decatur
|1580
|39
|Lewis
|1577
|26
|Meigs
|1377
|25
|Stewart
|1318
|28
|Jackson
|1315
|35
|Clay
|1100
|31
|Houston
|1088
|33
|Perry
|1061
|28
|Moore
|1008
|17
|Van Buren
|843
|23
|Pickett
|759
|24
|Hancock
|577
|12