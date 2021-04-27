Voices For Victims Segment 4

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75948
|1498
|Mobile
|40621
|802
|Madison
|34367
|496
|Tuscaloosa
|25533
|448
|Montgomery
|24151
|575
|Shelby
|23278
|246
|Baldwin
|20863
|305
|Lee
|15731
|168
|Calhoun
|14405
|312
|Morgan
|14197
|277
|Etowah
|13737
|352
|Marshall
|12085
|221
|Houston
|10467
|280
|Elmore
|9987
|204
|Limestone
|9891
|150
|Cullman
|9557
|191
|St. Clair
|9534
|237
|Lauderdale
|9337
|236
|DeKalb
|8786
|184
|Talladega
|8130
|174
|Walker
|7176
|278
|Autauga
|6882
|107
|Jackson
|6774
|110
|Blount
|6574
|134
|Colbert
|6258
|134
|Coffee
|5457
|115
|Dale
|4790
|111
|Russell
|4345
|38
|Franklin
|4221
|82
|Chilton
|4193
|111
|Covington
|4098
|116
|Tallapoosa
|3956
|149
|Escambia
|3917
|75
|Chambers
|3533
|121
|Dallas
|3517
|150
|Clarke
|3499
|60
|Marion
|3088
|100
|Pike
|3075
|76
|Lawrence
|2984
|97
|Winston
|2730
|72
|Bibb
|2584
|62
|Marengo
|2483
|64
|Geneva
|2460
|75
|Pickens
|2331
|59
|Barbour
|2296
|56
|Hale
|2201
|75
|Butler
|2146
|69
|Fayette
|2114
|62
|Henry
|1880
|44
|Cherokee
|1833
|45
|Randolph
|1792
|41
|Monroe
|1748
|40
|Washington
|1666
|39
|Macon
|1581
|49
|Clay
|1521
|56
|Crenshaw
|1510
|57
|Cleburne
|1476
|41
|Lamar
|1404
|34
|Lowndes
|1383
|53
|Wilcox
|1262
|27
|Bullock
|1224
|40
|Conecuh
|1096
|28
|Perry
|1075
|26
|Coosa
|1056
|28
|Sumter
|1036
|32
|Greene
|920
|34
|Choctaw
|598
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|94112
|1602
|Davidson
|88643
|929
|Knox
|50161
|627
|Hamilton
|43732
|490
|Rutherford
|42631
|425
|Williamson
|27730
|216
|Sumner
|23692
|346
|Montgomery
|19947
|224
|Wilson
|18631
|230
|Out of TN
|18201
|97
|Unassigned
|16877
|133
|Sullivan
|16425
|287
|Blount
|15292
|193
|Bradley
|14811
|149
|Washington
|14364
|244
|Maury
|13324
|171
|Sevier
|13264
|175
|Putnam
|11258
|174
|Madison
|10950
|241
|Robertson
|9692
|130
|Anderson
|8690
|172
|Hamblen
|8553
|171
|Greene
|7802
|152
|Tipton
|7269
|101
|Coffee
|6873
|121
|Dickson
|6787
|109
|Cumberland
|6654
|128
|Carter
|6541
|156
|Bedford
|6477
|129
|Gibson
|6460
|145
|McMinn
|6431
|98
|Roane
|6224
|103
|Jefferson
|6122
|124
|Loudon
|6052
|69
|Hawkins
|5887
|107
|Lawrence
|5854
|86
|Monroe
|5775
|95
|Warren
|5533
|81
|Dyer
|5390
|105
|Franklin
|5117
|89
|Fayette
|4959
|76
|Obion
|4512
|96
|Cheatham
|4508
|55
|Cocke
|4466
|98
|Lincoln
|4335
|63
|Rhea
|4326
|75
|Marshall
|4146
|58
|Campbell
|4118
|63
|Weakley
|4052
|64
|Giles
|3968
|99
|Henderson
|3759
|76
|Carroll
|3596
|83
|Macon
|3594
|77
|White
|3586
|68
|Hardin
|3539
|66
|Hardeman
|3489
|64
|Lauderdale
|3159
|44
|Henry
|3137
|75
|Claiborne
|3118
|73
|Marion
|3112
|47
|Scott
|3073
|45
|Overton
|2997
|61
|Wayne
|2945
|34
|Hickman
|2819
|46
|McNairy
|2790
|54
|DeKalb
|2776
|53
|Smith
|2758
|39
|Haywood
|2689
|61
|Grainger
|2607
|50
|Trousdale
|2495
|22
|Morgan
|2472
|39
|Fentress
|2396
|47
|Johnson
|2353
|38
|Chester
|2113
|51
|Bledsoe
|2112
|11
|Polk
|2027
|24
|Crockett
|2022
|48
|Unicoi
|1982
|49
|Cannon
|1901
|31
|Union
|1883
|34
|Grundy
|1785
|34
|Humphreys
|1771
|22
|Lake
|1697
|26
|Sequatchie
|1681
|29
|Benton
|1643
|40
|Decatur
|1578
|39
|Lewis
|1570
|26
|Meigs
|1371
|24
|Stewart
|1315
|28
|Jackson
|1314
|35
|Clay
|1100
|31
|Houston
|1088
|33
|Perry
|1060
|28
|Moore
|1004
|17
|Van Buren
|841
|23
|Pickett
|757
|24
|Hancock
|567
|12