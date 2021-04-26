Alabama will keep seven U.S. Congressional House seats

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75909
|1498
|Mobile
|40605
|801
|Madison
|34348
|496
|Tuscaloosa
|25532
|448
|Montgomery
|24139
|575
|Shelby
|23261
|246
|Baldwin
|20847
|305
|Lee
|15723
|168
|Calhoun
|14405
|312
|Morgan
|14192
|277
|Etowah
|13737
|352
|Marshall
|12082
|221
|Houston
|10464
|280
|Elmore
|9984
|204
|Limestone
|9888
|150
|Cullman
|9556
|191
|St. Clair
|9532
|237
|Lauderdale
|9322
|236
|DeKalb
|8786
|184
|Talladega
|8126
|174
|Walker
|7175
|278
|Autauga
|6879
|107
|Jackson
|6772
|110
|Blount
|6571
|134
|Colbert
|6252
|134
|Coffee
|5453
|115
|Dale
|4788
|111
|Russell
|4345
|38
|Franklin
|4221
|82
|Chilton
|4189
|111
|Covington
|4098
|116
|Tallapoosa
|3954
|149
|Escambia
|3913
|75
|Chambers
|3532
|121
|Dallas
|3517
|150
|Clarke
|3497
|60
|Marion
|3087
|100
|Pike
|3074
|76
|Lawrence
|2983
|97
|Winston
|2729
|72
|Bibb
|2584
|62
|Marengo
|2482
|64
|Geneva
|2460
|75
|Pickens
|2330
|59
|Barbour
|2296
|56
|Hale
|2201
|75
|Butler
|2146
|69
|Fayette
|2114
|62
|Henry
|1880
|44
|Cherokee
|1833
|45
|Randolph
|1790
|41
|Monroe
|1746
|40
|Washington
|1666
|39
|Macon
|1579
|49
|Clay
|1518
|56
|Crenshaw
|1510
|57
|Cleburne
|1476
|41
|Lamar
|1404
|34
|Lowndes
|1382
|53
|Wilcox
|1262
|27
|Bullock
|1224
|40
|Conecuh
|1096
|28
|Perry
|1075
|26
|Coosa
|1056
|28
|Sumter
|1036
|32
|Greene
|920
|34
|Choctaw
|598
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|93721
|1596
|Davidson
|88479
|929
|Knox
|50067
|627
|Hamilton
|43639
|488
|Rutherford
|42545
|424
|Williamson
|27663
|215
|Sumner
|23628
|345
|Montgomery
|19847
|224
|Wilson
|18598
|230
|Out of TN
|18091
|97
|Unassigned
|16898
|133
|Sullivan
|16362
|287
|Blount
|15249
|193
|Bradley
|14739
|148
|Washington
|14312
|244
|Maury
|13294
|171
|Sevier
|13239
|175
|Putnam
|11233
|173
|Madison
|10948
|241
|Robertson
|9668
|130
|Anderson
|8674
|172
|Hamblen
|8535
|171
|Greene
|7785
|152
|Tipton
|7267
|104
|Coffee
|6862
|121
|Dickson
|6781
|109
|Cumberland
|6635
|128
|Carter
|6515
|156
|Bedford
|6467
|129
|Gibson
|6448
|145
|McMinn
|6410
|97
|Roane
|6216
|103
|Jefferson
|6106
|124
|Loudon
|6044
|69
|Hawkins
|5866
|107
|Lawrence
|5844
|86
|Monroe
|5763
|95
|Warren
|5528
|81
|Dyer
|5385
|105
|Franklin
|5110
|88
|Fayette
|4956
|78
|Obion
|4508
|96
|Cheatham
|4500
|55
|Cocke
|4456
|98
|Lincoln
|4328
|63
|Rhea
|4319
|75
|Marshall
|4138
|58
|Campbell
|4114
|63
|Weakley
|4047
|64
|Giles
|3967
|99
|Henderson
|3754
|76
|Macon
|3593
|77
|Carroll
|3587
|83
|White
|3570
|68
|Hardin
|3534
|66
|Hardeman
|3479
|64
|Lauderdale
|3156
|44
|Henry
|3131
|75
|Marion
|3110
|47
|Claiborne
|3104
|73
|Scott
|3068
|45
|Overton
|2994
|61
|Wayne
|2946
|34
|Hickman
|2816
|46
|McNairy
|2786
|54
|DeKalb
|2768
|53
|Smith
|2755
|39
|Haywood
|2686
|61
|Grainger
|2604
|50
|Trousdale
|2493
|22
|Morgan
|2471
|39
|Fentress
|2392
|47
|Johnson
|2346
|38
|Chester
|2111
|51
|Bledsoe
|2104
|11
|Crockett
|2020
|48
|Polk
|2017
|24
|Unicoi
|1975
|49
|Cannon
|1898
|31
|Union
|1878
|34
|Grundy
|1785
|34
|Humphreys
|1763
|22
|Lake
|1695
|26
|Sequatchie
|1679
|29
|Benton
|1640
|40
|Decatur
|1577
|39
|Lewis
|1568
|26
|Meigs
|1367
|24
|Stewart
|1313
|28
|Jackson
|1311
|35
|Clay
|1099
|31
|Houston
|1088
|33
|Perry
|1058
|28
|Moore
|1003
|17
|Van Buren
|840
|23
|Pickett
|757
|24
|Hancock
|566
|12