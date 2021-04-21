North Alabama schools make plans to close coronavirus learning gap
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75582
|1496
|Mobile
|40234
|800
|Madison
|34153
|500
|Tuscaloosa
|25423
|444
|Montgomery
|24084
|573
|Shelby
|23241
|242
|Baldwin
|20764
|302
|Lee
|15642
|166
|Calhoun
|14365
|311
|Morgan
|14171
|274
|Etowah
|13707
|348
|Marshall
|12015
|220
|Houston
|10418
|279
|Elmore
|10023
|202
|Limestone
|9866
|148
|Cullman
|9514
|191
|St. Clair
|9498
|236
|Lauderdale
|9286
|233
|DeKalb
|8767
|183
|Talladega
|8123
|173
|Walker
|7149
|277
|Autauga
|6773
|106
|Jackson
|6769
|110
|Blount
|6548
|133
|Colbert
|6237
|132
|Coffee
|5434
|113
|Dale
|4782
|111
|Russell
|4313
|39
|Franklin
|4214
|82
|Chilton
|4132
|110
|Covington
|4083
|115
|Tallapoosa
|3928
|148
|Escambia
|3903
|75
|Dallas
|3529
|150
|Chambers
|3523
|122
|Clarke
|3474
|60
|Marion
|3080
|100
|Pike
|3067
|76
|Lawrence
|2969
|95
|Winston
|2732
|72
|Bibb
|2569
|61
|Marengo
|2485
|61
|Geneva
|2465
|75
|Pickens
|2333
|59
|Barbour
|2275
|55
|Hale
|2187
|75
|Butler
|2138
|68
|Fayette
|2103
|60
|Henry
|1886
|44
|Cherokee
|1827
|45
|Randolph
|1780
|41
|Monroe
|1734
|40
|Washington
|1659
|38
|Macon
|1569
|49
|Clay
|1505
|56
|Crenshaw
|1495
|57
|Cleburne
|1470
|41
|Lamar
|1400
|34
|Lowndes
|1376
|53
|Wilcox
|1249
|27
|Bullock
|1221
|40
|Conecuh
|1098
|28
|Perry
|1077
|26
|Sumter
|1033
|32
|Coosa
|1002
|28
|Greene
|914
|34
|Choctaw
|590
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|93186
|1591
|Davidson
|88121
|924
|Knox
|49873
|624
|Hamilton
|43438
|487
|Rutherford
|42361
|422
|Williamson
|27569
|216
|Sumner
|23515
|342
|Montgomery
|19661
|224
|Wilson
|18496
|229
|Out of TN
|17934
|95
|Unassigned
|16772
|133
|Sullivan
|16211
|287
|Blount
|15194
|194
|Bradley
|14633
|148
|Washington
|14197
|243
|Maury
|13242
|169
|Sevier
|13182
|175
|Putnam
|11185
|173
|Madison
|10810
|241
|Robertson
|9615
|129
|Anderson
|8633
|171
|Hamblen
|8509
|171
|Greene
|7739
|152
|Tipton
|7227
|103
|Coffee
|6832
|121
|Dickson
|6735
|109
|Cumberland
|6577
|128
|Carter
|6472
|156
|Bedford
|6430
|129
|Gibson
|6406
|144
|McMinn
|6370
|97
|Roane
|6193
|102
|Jefferson
|6082
|123
|Loudon
|6019
|69
|Lawrence
|5809
|86
|Hawkins
|5790
|106
|Monroe
|5714
|95
|Warren
|5515
|81
|Dyer
|5365
|104
|Franklin
|5089
|88
|Fayette
|4925
|77
|Obion
|4502
|96
|Cheatham
|4452
|54
|Cocke
|4441
|98
|Rhea
|4314
|75
|Lincoln
|4307
|63
|Marshall
|4118
|58
|Campbell
|4099
|62
|Weakley
|4035
|63
|Giles
|3957
|99
|Henderson
|3730
|75
|Macon
|3584
|77
|Carroll
|3576
|82
|White
|3554
|68
|Hardin
|3498
|66
|Hardeman
|3464
|64
|Lauderdale
|3143
|44
|Henry
|3125
|75
|Marion
|3105
|46
|Claiborne
|3061
|73
|Scott
|3053
|45
|Overton
|2974
|61
|Wayne
|2943
|34
|Hickman
|2807
|46
|McNairy
|2768
|54
|DeKalb
|2756
|53
|Smith
|2749
|38
|Haywood
|2683
|61
|Grainger
|2594
|49
|Trousdale
|2490
|22
|Morgan
|2460
|39
|Fentress
|2384
|46
|Johnson
|2317
|38
|Bledsoe
|2099
|11
|Chester
|2094
|51
|Crockett
|2012
|48
|Polk
|2000
|24
|Unicoi
|1948
|49
|Cannon
|1889
|31
|Union
|1862
|34
|Grundy
|1782
|33
|Humphreys
|1742
|22
|Lake
|1695
|26
|Sequatchie
|1669
|28
|Benton
|1631
|40
|Decatur
|1574
|38
|Lewis
|1562
|26
|Meigs
|1347
|24
|Stewart
|1308
|28
|Jackson
|1300
|35
|Clay
|1093
|31
|Houston
|1085
|33
|Perry
|1057
|28
|Moore
|1001
|17
|Van Buren
|836
|21
|Pickett
|757
|24
|Hancock
|551
|12