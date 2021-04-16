Woman looking for justice after dog killed
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75398
|1490
|Mobile
|39011
|799
|Madison
|34002
|496
|Tuscaloosa
|25329
|444
|Montgomery
|23996
|567
|Shelby
|23160
|239
|Baldwin
|20674
|302
|Lee
|15567
|165
|Calhoun
|14330
|311
|Morgan
|14152
|271
|Etowah
|13677
|346
|Marshall
|11988
|220
|Houston
|10402
|278
|Elmore
|10008
|200
|Limestone
|9843
|147
|Cullman
|9501
|189
|St. Clair
|9449
|234
|Lauderdale
|9254
|228
|DeKalb
|8756
|181
|Talladega
|8104
|171
|Walker
|7126
|275
|Jackson
|6751
|110
|Autauga
|6748
|103
|Blount
|6511
|134
|Colbert
|6225
|130
|Coffee
|5418
|113
|Dale
|4771
|111
|Russell
|4293
|38
|Franklin
|4205
|82
|Chilton
|4100
|109
|Covington
|4059
|114
|Tallapoosa
|3904
|146
|Escambia
|3895
|74
|Dallas
|3522
|149
|Chambers
|3513
|122
|Clarke
|3467
|60
|Marion
|3072
|100
|Pike
|3061
|76
|Lawrence
|2953
|95
|Winston
|2730
|72
|Bibb
|2560
|59
|Marengo
|2482
|61
|Geneva
|2459
|75
|Pickens
|2330
|59
|Barbour
|2262
|55
|Hale
|2186
|75
|Butler
|2128
|67
|Fayette
|2094
|60
|Henry
|1880
|44
|Cherokee
|1825
|44
|Randolph
|1770
|41
|Monroe
|1724
|40
|Washington
|1647
|38
|Macon
|1555
|48
|Clay
|1500
|55
|Crenshaw
|1494
|57
|Cleburne
|1463
|41
|Lamar
|1396
|34
|Lowndes
|1365
|53
|Wilcox
|1245
|27
|Bullock
|1215
|40
|Conecuh
|1094
|28
|Perry
|1076
|26
|Sumter
|1032
|32
|Coosa
|994
|28
|Greene
|913
|34
|Choctaw
|587
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|92549
|1580
|Davidson
|87182
|924
|Knox
|49326
|622
|Hamilton
|43174
|480
|Rutherford
|41760
|420
|Williamson
|27184
|213
|Sumner
|23112
|339
|Montgomery
|19032
|224
|Wilson
|17930
|223
|Out of TN
|17912
|99
|Unassigned
|16627
|133
|Sullivan
|16062
|287
|Blount
|14940
|194
|Bradley
|14477
|147
|Washington
|14088
|242
|Sevier
|13086
|174
|Maury
|13009
|168
|Putnam
|11143
|173
|Madison
|10742
|240
|Robertson
|9552
|127
|Anderson
|8591
|171
|Hamblen
|8465
|170
|Greene
|7703
|152
|Tipton
|7205
|103
|Coffee
|6822
|121
|Dickson
|6711
|109
|Cumberland
|6536
|127
|Carter
|6431
|156
|Bedford
|6398
|126
|Gibson
|6382
|144
|McMinn
|6331
|95
|Roane
|6166
|102
|Jefferson
|6050
|121
|Loudon
|6000
|69
|Lawrence
|5775
|86
|Hawkins
|5757
|106
|Monroe
|5682
|95
|Warren
|5504
|81
|Dyer
|5352
|104
|Franklin
|5081
|88
|Fayette
|4894
|78
|Obion
|4492
|96
|Cocke
|4426
|98
|Cheatham
|4412
|53
|Rhea
|4304
|75
|Lincoln
|4292
|63
|Marshall
|4096
|58
|Campbell
|4082
|62
|Weakley
|4015
|62
|Giles
|3934
|98
|Henderson
|3718
|75
|Macon
|3572
|76
|Carroll
|3568
|82
|White
|3532
|68
|Hardin
|3486
|66
|Hardeman
|3460
|63
|Lauderdale
|3138
|44
|Henry
|3117
|75
|Marion
|3082
|46
|Claiborne
|3048
|73
|Scott
|3043
|45
|Overton
|2959
|60
|Wayne
|2942
|34
|Hickman
|2794
|45
|McNairy
|2765
|54
|DeKalb
|2748
|53
|Smith
|2738
|38
|Haywood
|2679
|61
|Grainger
|2574
|49
|Trousdale
|2485
|22
|Morgan
|2458
|39
|Fentress
|2378
|46
|Johnson
|2301
|38
|Chester
|2092
|51
|Bledsoe
|2090
|11
|Crockett
|2008
|48
|Polk
|1984
|24
|Unicoi
|1940
|49
|Cannon
|1887
|31
|Union
|1854
|34
|Grundy
|1772
|32
|Humphreys
|1726
|21
|Lake
|1695
|26
|Sequatchie
|1661
|28
|Benton
|1628
|40
|Decatur
|1571
|38
|Lewis
|1555
|26
|Meigs
|1339
|23
|Stewart
|1300
|28
|Jackson
|1294
|35
|Clay
|1090
|31
|Houston
|1082
|33
|Perry
|1057
|28
|Moore
|993
|17
|Van Buren
|834
|21
|Pickett
|756
|24
|Hancock
|545
|12