Vaccine Limbo

WAAY-31's Olivia Schueller brings us an update on the hold on the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75409
|1487
|Mobile
|38938
|798
|Madison
|33898
|495
|Tuscaloosa
|25297
|443
|Montgomery
|23992
|567
|Shelby
|23124
|239
|Baldwin
|20652
|300
|Lee
|15541
|165
|Calhoun
|14301
|311
|Morgan
|14145
|270
|Etowah
|13665
|346
|Marshall
|11967
|219
|Houston
|10381
|278
|Elmore
|10001
|200
|Limestone
|9822
|147
|Cullman
|9481
|188
|St. Clair
|9435
|234
|Lauderdale
|9223
|227
|DeKalb
|8748
|181
|Talladega
|8071
|171
|Walker
|7100
|275
|Jackson
|6762
|110
|Autauga
|6734
|103
|Blount
|6497
|135
|Colbert
|6210
|130
|Coffee
|5404
|112
|Dale
|4766
|110
|Russell
|4290
|38
|Franklin
|4199
|82
|Chilton
|4087
|109
|Covington
|4056
|114
|Tallapoosa
|3898
|146
|Escambia
|3885
|74
|Dallas
|3531
|149
|Chambers
|3503
|122
|Clarke
|3465
|60
|Marion
|3066
|100
|Pike
|3058
|76
|Lawrence
|2953
|95
|Winston
|2725
|72
|Bibb
|2564
|59
|Marengo
|2486
|61
|Geneva
|2458
|75
|Pickens
|2330
|59
|Barbour
|2252
|55
|Hale
|2187
|75
|Butler
|2125
|66
|Fayette
|2092
|60
|Henry
|1877
|44
|Cherokee
|1821
|44
|Randolph
|1769
|41
|Monroe
|1720
|40
|Washington
|1642
|38
|Macon
|1548
|48
|Clay
|1495
|55
|Crenshaw
|1492
|57
|Cleburne
|1462
|41
|Lamar
|1393
|34
|Lowndes
|1365
|53
|Wilcox
|1243
|27
|Bullock
|1213
|40
|Conecuh
|1091
|28
|Perry
|1079
|26
|Sumter
|1029
|32
|Coosa
|993
|28
|Greene
|910
|34
|Choctaw
|587
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|92106
|1576
|Davidson
|86974
|919
|Knox
|49179
|627
|Hamilton
|43024
|480
|Rutherford
|41648
|419
|Williamson
|27085
|213
|Sumner
|23020
|338
|Montgomery
|18939
|223
|Out of TN
|18011
|101
|Wilson
|17854
|223
|Unassigned
|16624
|132
|Sullivan
|15926
|285
|Blount
|14894
|194
|Bradley
|14398
|147
|Washington
|13977
|242
|Sevier
|13045
|174
|Maury
|12969
|167
|Putnam
|11111
|173
|Madison
|10672
|240
|Robertson
|9519
|127
|Anderson
|8562
|166
|Hamblen
|8448
|171
|Greene
|7683
|152
|Tipton
|7195
|104
|Coffee
|6807
|121
|Dickson
|6668
|108
|Cumberland
|6502
|127
|Carter
|6404
|156
|Bedford
|6378
|126
|Gibson
|6370
|144
|McMinn
|6302
|95
|Roane
|6154
|100
|Jefferson
|6032
|121
|Loudon
|5987
|70
|Lawrence
|5758
|86
|Hawkins
|5725
|106
|Monroe
|5669
|95
|Warren
|5501
|80
|Dyer
|5346
|104
|Franklin
|5064
|88
|Fayette
|4869
|78
|Obion
|4482
|96
|Cocke
|4419
|98
|Cheatham
|4392
|53
|Rhea
|4295
|75
|Lincoln
|4284
|63
|Marshall
|4085
|58
|Campbell
|4075
|62
|Weakley
|4002
|61
|Giles
|3926
|98
|Henderson
|3700
|75
|Carroll
|3561
|82
|Macon
|3554
|76
|White
|3521
|68
|Hardin
|3475
|66
|Hardeman
|3456
|63
|Lauderdale
|3133
|44
|Henry
|3106
|75
|Marion
|3074
|46
|Scott
|3038
|45
|Claiborne
|3036
|73
|Overton
|2950
|60
|Wayne
|2940
|34
|Hickman
|2786
|45
|McNairy
|2760
|54
|DeKalb
|2743
|53
|Smith
|2730
|38
|Haywood
|2678
|60
|Grainger
|2562
|48
|Trousdale
|2483
|22
|Morgan
|2440
|39
|Fentress
|2372
|46
|Johnson
|2282
|38
|Chester
|2090
|51
|Bledsoe
|2089
|11
|Crockett
|2001
|48
|Polk
|1972
|24
|Unicoi
|1928
|49
|Cannon
|1880
|31
|Union
|1851
|34
|Grundy
|1769
|31
|Humphreys
|1702
|21
|Lake
|1696
|26
|Sequatchie
|1658
|28
|Benton
|1620
|40
|Decatur
|1564
|38
|Lewis
|1552
|26
|Meigs
|1331
|23
|Stewart
|1299
|28
|Jackson
|1292
|35
|Clay
|1085
|31
|Houston
|1079
|33
|Perry
|1057
|28
|Moore
|993
|17
|Van Buren
|831
|21
|Pickett
|755
|24
|Hancock
|538
|12