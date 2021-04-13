Alabama pauses use of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after federal recommendation
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75413
|1487
|Mobile
|37774
|798
|Madison
|33868
|494
|Tuscaloosa
|25283
|443
|Montgomery
|23969
|565
|Shelby
|23112
|238
|Baldwin
|20638
|300
|Lee
|15524
|165
|Calhoun
|14286
|311
|Morgan
|14140
|268
|Etowah
|13664
|345
|Marshall
|11957
|219
|Houston
|10383
|278
|Elmore
|9994
|200
|Limestone
|9814
|147
|Cullman
|9475
|188
|St. Clair
|9429
|234
|Lauderdale
|9218
|227
|DeKalb
|8747
|181
|Talladega
|8060
|171
|Walker
|7092
|275
|Jackson
|6755
|110
|Autauga
|6727
|103
|Blount
|6488
|135
|Colbert
|6205
|130
|Coffee
|5401
|112
|Dale
|4768
|110
|Russell
|4289
|38
|Franklin
|4199
|82
|Chilton
|4083
|109
|Covington
|4053
|114
|Tallapoosa
|3893
|146
|Escambia
|3880
|74
|Dallas
|3527
|149
|Chambers
|3500
|122
|Clarke
|3463
|60
|Marion
|3066
|100
|Pike
|3058
|75
|Lawrence
|2953
|95
|Winston
|2723
|72
|Bibb
|2564
|58
|Marengo
|2486
|61
|Geneva
|2458
|75
|Pickens
|2329
|59
|Barbour
|2249
|55
|Hale
|2187
|75
|Butler
|2123
|66
|Fayette
|2089
|60
|Henry
|1878
|44
|Cherokee
|1820
|44
|Randolph
|1769
|41
|Monroe
|1715
|40
|Washington
|1640
|38
|Macon
|1548
|48
|Clay
|1494
|54
|Crenshaw
|1493
|57
|Cleburne
|1460
|41
|Lamar
|1393
|34
|Lowndes
|1364
|53
|Wilcox
|1243
|27
|Bullock
|1213
|40
|Conecuh
|1090
|28
|Perry
|1079
|26
|Sumter
|1029
|32
|Coosa
|993
|28
|Greene
|907
|34
|Choctaw
|587
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|91953
|1575
|Davidson
|86793
|919
|Knox
|49114
|626
|Hamilton
|42961
|480
|Rutherford
|41568
|418
|Williamson
|27036
|213
|Sumner
|22983
|338
|Montgomery
|18880
|223
|Out of TN
|17967
|101
|Wilson
|17815
|223
|Unassigned
|16551
|132
|Sullivan
|15880
|284
|Blount
|14882
|194
|Bradley
|14342
|147
|Washington
|13952
|242
|Sevier
|13032
|174
|Maury
|12935
|166
|Putnam
|11095
|173
|Madison
|10659
|240
|Robertson
|9508
|127
|Anderson
|8556
|166
|Hamblen
|8435
|171
|Greene
|7675
|151
|Tipton
|7184
|104
|Coffee
|6791
|121
|Dickson
|6656
|108
|Cumberland
|6492
|127
|Carter
|6376
|156
|Bedford
|6372
|126
|Gibson
|6363
|144
|McMinn
|6290
|95
|Roane
|6137
|100
|Jefferson
|6026
|121
|Loudon
|5981
|70
|Lawrence
|5748
|86
|Hawkins
|5712
|106
|Monroe
|5656
|95
|Warren
|5498
|80
|Dyer
|5343
|104
|Franklin
|5061
|88
|Fayette
|4858
|78
|Obion
|4478
|96
|Cocke
|4405
|98
|Cheatham
|4384
|52
|Rhea
|4288
|75
|Lincoln
|4281
|63
|Marshall
|4080
|58
|Campbell
|4062
|62
|Weakley
|3996
|61
|Giles
|3919
|98
|Henderson
|3695
|75
|Carroll
|3556
|82
|Macon
|3550
|76
|White
|3521
|68
|Hardin
|3474
|66
|Hardeman
|3456
|63
|Lauderdale
|3129
|44
|Henry
|3103
|75
|Marion
|3073
|46
|Scott
|3036
|45
|Claiborne
|3032
|73
|Overton
|2948
|60
|Wayne
|2939
|34
|Hickman
|2784
|45
|McNairy
|2756
|54
|DeKalb
|2742
|53
|Smith
|2723
|38
|Haywood
|2677
|60
|Grainger
|2556
|48
|Trousdale
|2482
|22
|Morgan
|2436
|39
|Fentress
|2369
|46
|Johnson
|2275
|38
|Bledsoe
|2088
|11
|Chester
|2088
|51
|Crockett
|2001
|48
|Polk
|1971
|24
|Unicoi
|1923
|49
|Cannon
|1880
|31
|Union
|1844
|34
|Grundy
|1769
|31
|Humphreys
|1697
|21
|Lake
|1697
|26
|Sequatchie
|1657
|28
|Benton
|1617
|40
|Decatur
|1564
|38
|Lewis
|1551
|26
|Meigs
|1326
|23
|Stewart
|1297
|28
|Jackson
|1291
|35
|Clay
|1085
|31
|Houston
|1075
|33
|Perry
|1057
|28
|Moore
|992
|17
|Van Buren
|830
|21
|Pickett
|755
|24
|Hancock
|538
|12