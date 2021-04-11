Max's Sunday Sports Block

WAAY 31's Max Cohan recaps the Masters, a wild ending in Atlanta and some local softball.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75335
|1487
|Mobile
|37698
|798
|Madison
|33829
|494
|Tuscaloosa
|25245
|443
|Montgomery
|23942
|565
|Shelby
|23094
|238
|Baldwin
|20617
|300
|Lee
|15510
|165
|Calhoun
|14277
|311
|Morgan
|14137
|268
|Etowah
|13660
|345
|Marshall
|11952
|219
|Houston
|10379
|278
|Elmore
|9988
|200
|Limestone
|9806
|147
|Cullman
|9467
|188
|St. Clair
|9422
|234
|Lauderdale
|9208
|227
|DeKalb
|8745
|181
|Talladega
|8042
|171
|Walker
|7087
|275
|Jackson
|6753
|110
|Autauga
|6715
|103
|Blount
|6480
|135
|Colbert
|6200
|130
|Coffee
|5397
|112
|Dale
|4766
|110
|Russell
|4282
|38
|Franklin
|4198
|82
|Chilton
|4080
|109
|Covington
|4053
|114
|Tallapoosa
|3892
|146
|Escambia
|3875
|74
|Dallas
|3526
|149
|Chambers
|3499
|122
|Clarke
|3463
|60
|Marion
|3065
|100
|Pike
|3054
|75
|Lawrence
|2952
|95
|Winston
|2722
|72
|Bibb
|2562
|58
|Marengo
|2485
|61
|Geneva
|2458
|75
|Pickens
|2329
|59
|Barbour
|2247
|55
|Hale
|2186
|75
|Butler
|2122
|66
|Fayette
|2089
|60
|Henry
|1878
|44
|Cherokee
|1820
|44
|Randolph
|1767
|41
|Monroe
|1712
|40
|Washington
|1638
|38
|Macon
|1543
|48
|Clay
|1493
|54
|Crenshaw
|1492
|57
|Cleburne
|1460
|41
|Lamar
|1392
|34
|Lowndes
|1364
|53
|Wilcox
|1243
|27
|Bullock
|1213
|40
|Conecuh
|1090
|28
|Perry
|1079
|26
|Sumter
|1029
|32
|Coosa
|992
|28
|Greene
|907
|34
|Choctaw
|586
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|91497
|1575
|Davidson
|86563
|918
|Knox
|48960
|619
|Hamilton
|42811
|480
|Rutherford
|41428
|415
|Williamson
|26942
|213
|Sumner
|22909
|338
|Montgomery
|18780
|223
|Out of TN
|17852
|101
|Wilson
|17747
|223
|Unassigned
|16441
|132
|Sullivan
|15781
|283
|Blount
|14839
|194
|Bradley
|14284
|147
|Washington
|13850
|240
|Sevier
|12986
|174
|Maury
|12901
|166
|Putnam
|11072
|173
|Madison
|10628
|240
|Robertson
|9486
|127
|Anderson
|8539
|171
|Hamblen
|8409
|169
|Greene
|7645
|151
|Tipton
|7171
|104
|Coffee
|6782
|121
|Dickson
|6643
|108
|Cumberland
|6461
|127
|Gibson
|6355
|144
|Bedford
|6350
|126
|Carter
|6332
|156
|McMinn
|6255
|95
|Roane
|6124
|101
|Jefferson
|6008
|121
|Loudon
|5958
|69
|Lawrence
|5731
|86
|Hawkins
|5682
|105
|Monroe
|5643
|95
|Warren
|5494
|81
|Dyer
|5340
|104
|Franklin
|5049
|87
|Fayette
|4845
|78
|Obion
|4471
|96
|Cocke
|4395
|98
|Cheatham
|4365
|51
|Rhea
|4280
|75
|Lincoln
|4279
|63
|Marshall
|4073
|58
|Campbell
|4054
|62
|Weakley
|3987
|61
|Giles
|3912
|98
|Henderson
|3683
|75
|Carroll
|3555
|82
|Macon
|3543
|75
|White
|3514
|68
|Hardin
|3461
|66
|Hardeman
|3450
|63
|Lauderdale
|3127
|44
|Henry
|3097
|75
|Marion
|3072
|46
|Scott
|3031
|45
|Claiborne
|3023
|73
|Overton
|2943
|60
|Wayne
|2941
|34
|Hickman
|2783
|45
|McNairy
|2753
|54
|DeKalb
|2739
|53
|Smith
|2717
|37
|Haywood
|2676
|60
|Grainger
|2554
|49
|Trousdale
|2478
|22
|Morgan
|2428
|39
|Fentress
|2363
|46
|Johnson
|2267
|38
|Chester
|2086
|51
|Bledsoe
|2082
|11
|Crockett
|1998
|48
|Polk
|1960
|24
|Unicoi
|1911
|49
|Cannon
|1875
|31
|Union
|1840
|34
|Grundy
|1764
|31
|Lake
|1695
|26
|Humphreys
|1687
|21
|Sequatchie
|1652
|28
|Benton
|1609
|40
|Decatur
|1564
|38
|Lewis
|1548
|26
|Meigs
|1321
|23
|Stewart
|1293
|28
|Jackson
|1292
|35
|Clay
|1083
|31
|Houston
|1073
|33
|Perry
|1056
|28
|Moore
|992
|17
|Van Buren
|826
|21
|Pickett
|755
|24
|Hancock
|536
|12