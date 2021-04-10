Carson's Late Forecast 4/10

Picture perfect weather Sunday! Highs reach the mid 70s with sunny skies. We get close to 80 Monday before a cool down later in the week.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75263
|1485
|Mobile
|37687
|797
|Madison
|33784
|490
|Tuscaloosa
|25231
|442
|Montgomery
|23928
|563
|Shelby
|23088
|237
|Baldwin
|20600
|300
|Lee
|15491
|165
|Calhoun
|14270
|311
|Morgan
|14135
|268
|Etowah
|13657
|344
|Marshall
|11941
|219
|Houston
|10373
|277
|Elmore
|9979
|200
|Limestone
|9797
|146
|Cullman
|9458
|188
|St. Clair
|9419
|234
|Lauderdale
|9196
|227
|DeKalb
|8733
|181
|Talladega
|8035
|168
|Walker
|7083
|275
|Jackson
|6751
|110
|Autauga
|6710
|103
|Blount
|6475
|134
|Colbert
|6199
|129
|Coffee
|5394
|112
|Dale
|4764
|110
|Russell
|4268
|37
|Franklin
|4197
|82
|Chilton
|4076
|109
|Covington
|4054
|113
|Tallapoosa
|3895
|147
|Escambia
|3873
|74
|Dallas
|3523
|149
|Chambers
|3496
|122
|Clarke
|3461
|60
|Marion
|3064
|100
|Pike
|3053
|75
|Lawrence
|2950
|95
|Winston
|2722
|71
|Bibb
|2561
|58
|Marengo
|2485
|60
|Geneva
|2458
|75
|Pickens
|2329
|58
|Barbour
|2245
|55
|Hale
|2187
|75
|Butler
|2118
|66
|Fayette
|2088
|60
|Henry
|1877
|44
|Cherokee
|1818
|43
|Randolph
|1763
|41
|Monroe
|1711
|40
|Washington
|1638
|38
|Macon
|1545
|48
|Clay
|1493
|54
|Crenshaw
|1492
|57
|Cleburne
|1460
|41
|Lamar
|1392
|34
|Lowndes
|1364
|53
|Wilcox
|1243
|26
|Bullock
|1213
|40
|Conecuh
|1090
|28
|Perry
|1079
|26
|Sumter
|1030
|32
|Coosa
|988
|27
|Greene
|908
|34
|Choctaw
|586
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|91497
|1575
|Davidson
|86563
|918
|Knox
|48960
|619
|Hamilton
|42811
|480
|Rutherford
|41428
|415
|Williamson
|26942
|213
|Sumner
|22909
|338
|Montgomery
|18780
|223
|Out of TN
|17852
|101
|Wilson
|17747
|223
|Unassigned
|16441
|132
|Sullivan
|15781
|283
|Blount
|14839
|194
|Bradley
|14284
|147
|Washington
|13850
|240
|Sevier
|12986
|174
|Maury
|12901
|166
|Putnam
|11072
|173
|Madison
|10628
|240
|Robertson
|9486
|127
|Anderson
|8539
|171
|Hamblen
|8409
|169
|Greene
|7645
|151
|Tipton
|7171
|104
|Coffee
|6782
|121
|Dickson
|6643
|108
|Cumberland
|6461
|127
|Gibson
|6355
|144
|Bedford
|6350
|126
|Carter
|6332
|156
|McMinn
|6255
|95
|Roane
|6124
|101
|Jefferson
|6008
|121
|Loudon
|5958
|69
|Lawrence
|5731
|86
|Hawkins
|5682
|105
|Monroe
|5643
|95
|Warren
|5494
|81
|Dyer
|5340
|104
|Franklin
|5049
|87
|Fayette
|4845
|78
|Obion
|4471
|96
|Cocke
|4395
|98
|Cheatham
|4365
|51
|Rhea
|4280
|75
|Lincoln
|4279
|63
|Marshall
|4073
|58
|Campbell
|4054
|62
|Weakley
|3987
|61
|Giles
|3912
|98
|Henderson
|3683
|75
|Carroll
|3555
|82
|Macon
|3543
|75
|White
|3514
|68
|Hardin
|3461
|66
|Hardeman
|3450
|63
|Lauderdale
|3127
|44
|Henry
|3097
|75
|Marion
|3072
|46
|Scott
|3031
|45
|Claiborne
|3023
|73
|Overton
|2943
|60
|Wayne
|2941
|34
|Hickman
|2783
|45
|McNairy
|2753
|54
|DeKalb
|2739
|53
|Smith
|2717
|37
|Haywood
|2676
|60
|Grainger
|2554
|49
|Trousdale
|2478
|22
|Morgan
|2428
|39
|Fentress
|2363
|46
|Johnson
|2267
|38
|Chester
|2086
|51
|Bledsoe
|2082
|11
|Crockett
|1998
|48
|Polk
|1960
|24
|Unicoi
|1911
|49
|Cannon
|1875
|31
|Union
|1840
|34
|Grundy
|1764
|31
|Lake
|1695
|26
|Humphreys
|1687
|21
|Sequatchie
|1652
|28
|Benton
|1609
|40
|Decatur
|1564
|38
|Lewis
|1548
|26
|Meigs
|1321
|23
|Stewart
|1293
|28
|Jackson
|1292
|35
|Clay
|1083
|31
|Houston
|1073
|33
|Perry
|1056
|28
|Moore
|992
|17
|Van Buren
|826
|21
|Pickett
|755
|24
|Hancock
|536
|12