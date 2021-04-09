Toyota Field will be at 100% capacity for Trash Pandas home opener
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75199
|1485
|Mobile
|37661
|796
|Madison
|33754
|490
|Tuscaloosa
|25221
|441
|Montgomery
|23905
|561
|Shelby
|23085
|237
|Baldwin
|20588
|300
|Lee
|15480
|165
|Calhoun
|14263
|310
|Morgan
|14131
|268
|Etowah
|13654
|345
|Marshall
|11935
|218
|Houston
|10370
|277
|Elmore
|9977
|199
|Limestone
|9791
|146
|Cullman
|9450
|188
|St. Clair
|9409
|234
|Lauderdale
|9188
|227
|DeKalb
|8727
|181
|Talladega
|8023
|168
|Walker
|7080
|274
|Jackson
|6749
|108
|Autauga
|6702
|103
|Blount
|6472
|134
|Colbert
|6196
|129
|Coffee
|5393
|112
|Dale
|4764
|109
|Russell
|4261
|37
|Franklin
|4195
|82
|Chilton
|4073
|109
|Covington
|4053
|112
|Tallapoosa
|3889
|147
|Escambia
|3872
|74
|Dallas
|3519
|149
|Chambers
|3494
|122
|Clarke
|3457
|60
|Marion
|3064
|100
|Pike
|3052
|75
|Lawrence
|2950
|95
|Winston
|2722
|71
|Bibb
|2560
|58
|Marengo
|2485
|60
|Geneva
|2457
|75
|Pickens
|2329
|58
|Barbour
|2244
|55
|Hale
|2186
|75
|Butler
|2119
|66
|Fayette
|2086
|60
|Henry
|1876
|44
|Cherokee
|1818
|43
|Randolph
|1763
|41
|Monroe
|1712
|40
|Washington
|1638
|38
|Macon
|1545
|48
|Crenshaw
|1491
|57
|Clay
|1490
|54
|Cleburne
|1458
|41
|Lamar
|1392
|34
|Lowndes
|1363
|53
|Wilcox
|1243
|26
|Bullock
|1213
|40
|Conecuh
|1090
|28
|Perry
|1079
|26
|Sumter
|1031
|32
|Coosa
|989
|27
|Greene
|906
|34
|Choctaw
|585
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|91338
|1574
|Davidson
|86477
|917
|Knox
|48915
|625
|Hamilton
|42754
|480
|Rutherford
|41366
|415
|Williamson
|26912
|213
|Sumner
|22880
|338
|Montgomery
|18738
|223
|Out of TN
|17815
|102
|Wilson
|17736
|223
|Unassigned
|16405
|132
|Sullivan
|15730
|283
|Blount
|14822
|195
|Bradley
|14255
|147
|Washington
|13805
|240
|Sevier
|12973
|174
|Maury
|12887
|166
|Putnam
|11064
|173
|Madison
|10609
|240
|Robertson
|9475
|127
|Anderson
|8533
|166
|Hamblen
|8405
|170
|Greene
|7632
|151
|Tipton
|7167
|104
|Coffee
|6768
|121
|Dickson
|6628
|108
|Cumberland
|6455
|126
|Gibson
|6349
|144
|Bedford
|6333
|126
|Carter
|6320
|156
|McMinn
|6251
|95
|Roane
|6118
|100
|Jefferson
|6000
|121
|Loudon
|5950
|69
|Lawrence
|5732
|86
|Hawkins
|5669
|105
|Monroe
|5633
|95
|Warren
|5493
|80
|Dyer
|5336
|104
|Franklin
|5050
|87
|Fayette
|4835
|78
|Obion
|4466
|96
|Cocke
|4388
|98
|Cheatham
|4342
|51
|Rhea
|4279
|75
|Lincoln
|4277
|63
|Marshall
|4070
|58
|Campbell
|4050
|62
|Weakley
|3978
|61
|Giles
|3905
|98
|Henderson
|3679
|75
|Carroll
|3554
|82
|Macon
|3543
|75
|White
|3507
|68
|Hardin
|3460
|66
|Hardeman
|3446
|63
|Lauderdale
|3126
|44
|Henry
|3096
|75
|Marion
|3070
|46
|Scott
|3030
|45
|Claiborne
|3014
|74
|Overton
|2943
|60
|Wayne
|2941
|33
|Hickman
|2779
|45
|McNairy
|2754
|54
|DeKalb
|2740
|53
|Smith
|2711
|37
|Haywood
|2676
|60
|Grainger
|2544
|48
|Trousdale
|2475
|22
|Morgan
|2428
|39
|Fentress
|2363
|46
|Johnson
|2265
|38
|Chester
|2084
|50
|Bledsoe
|2081
|11
|Crockett
|1998
|48
|Polk
|1952
|24
|Unicoi
|1906
|49
|Cannon
|1875
|31
|Union
|1838
|34
|Grundy
|1763
|31
|Lake
|1694
|26
|Humphreys
|1674
|21
|Sequatchie
|1651
|28
|Benton
|1607
|40
|Decatur
|1564
|38
|Lewis
|1547
|25
|Meigs
|1322
|23
|Stewart
|1292
|28
|Jackson
|1290
|35
|Clay
|1083
|31
|Houston
|1072
|33
|Perry
|1055
|28
|Moore
|993
|17
|Van Buren
|825
|21
|Pickett
|755
|24
|Hancock
|532
|12