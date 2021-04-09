Rob's Friday, April 9th North Alabama Weather Forecast

Friday warms to around 80 this afternoon with a few hit or miss thunderstorms possible. The main severe threat arrives late tonight through Saturday morning. All types of severe weather are possible as well as flash flooding. The main thunderstorm complex may transition to a derecho. This would be a long-lasting damaging wind threat over 100s of miles Friday and Saturday.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 7:39 AM

Posted By: Rob Elvington