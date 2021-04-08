Madison County teacher selected for scholarship award

Stephanie Smith, an instructional coach at Sparkman Middle School, was one of only four in Alabama selected for a scholarship to further her graduate education.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75095
|1476
|Mobile
|37644
|794
|Madison
|33710
|490
|Tuscaloosa
|25214
|439
|Montgomery
|23872
|561
|Shelby
|23095
|237
|Baldwin
|20573
|301
|Lee
|15468
|165
|Calhoun
|14251
|310
|Morgan
|14128
|266
|Etowah
|13654
|345
|Marshall
|11912
|218
|Houston
|10363
|276
|Elmore
|9977
|199
|Limestone
|9778
|146
|Cullman
|9437
|188
|St. Clair
|9394
|234
|Lauderdale
|9178
|227
|DeKalb
|8718
|181
|Talladega
|8017
|169
|Walker
|7076
|274
|Jackson
|6743
|108
|Autauga
|6675
|102
|Blount
|6469
|133
|Colbert
|6193
|129
|Coffee
|5393
|111
|Dale
|4764
|108
|Russell
|4250
|37
|Franklin
|4191
|82
|Chilton
|4069
|109
|Covington
|4051
|112
|Tallapoosa
|3886
|147
|Escambia
|3869
|74
|Dallas
|3514
|149
|Chambers
|3491
|121
|Clarke
|3457
|60
|Marion
|3064
|101
|Pike
|3049
|75
|Lawrence
|2947
|95
|Winston
|2720
|71
|Bibb
|2557
|58
|Marengo
|2487
|60
|Geneva
|2455
|75
|Pickens
|2329
|57
|Barbour
|2239
|55
|Hale
|2184
|75
|Butler
|2116
|66
|Fayette
|2081
|59
|Henry
|1874
|44
|Cherokee
|1816
|43
|Randolph
|1757
|41
|Monroe
|1711
|40
|Washington
|1638
|38
|Macon
|1543
|48
|Crenshaw
|1493
|57
|Clay
|1488
|54
|Cleburne
|1456
|41
|Lamar
|1392
|33
|Lowndes
|1362
|53
|Wilcox
|1243
|26
|Bullock
|1211
|40
|Conecuh
|1087
|27
|Perry
|1081
|26
|Sumter
|1031
|32
|Coosa
|982
|26
|Greene
|906
|34
|Choctaw
|584
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|91178
|1565
|Davidson
|86347
|916
|Knox
|48836
|623
|Hamilton
|42677
|480
|Rutherford
|41283
|413
|Williamson
|26866
|213
|Sumner
|22831
|338
|Montgomery
|18695
|223
|Out of TN
|17796
|101
|Wilson
|17695
|223
|Unassigned
|16422
|132
|Sullivan
|15676
|283
|Blount
|14798
|194
|Bradley
|14223
|147
|Washington
|13735
|240
|Sevier
|12949
|173
|Maury
|12861
|166
|Putnam
|11059
|173
|Madison
|10588
|239
|Robertson
|9463
|127
|Anderson
|8513
|166
|Hamblen
|8394
|170
|Greene
|7621
|151
|Tipton
|7158
|104
|Coffee
|6761
|121
|Dickson
|6612
|108
|Cumberland
|6434
|125
|Gibson
|6337
|144
|Bedford
|6321
|126
|Carter
|6292
|156
|McMinn
|6242
|95
|Roane
|6113
|100
|Jefferson
|5984
|121
|Loudon
|5941
|69
|Lawrence
|5722
|86
|Hawkins
|5637
|105
|Monroe
|5615
|95
|Warren
|5482
|80
|Dyer
|5333
|103
|Franklin
|5043
|87
|Fayette
|4833
|77
|Obion
|4463
|96
|Cocke
|4380
|98
|Cheatham
|4326
|51
|Rhea
|4275
|75
|Lincoln
|4273
|63
|Marshall
|4065
|58
|Campbell
|4043
|62
|Weakley
|3972
|61
|Giles
|3899
|98
|Henderson
|3678
|75
|Carroll
|3552
|82
|Macon
|3528
|75
|White
|3505
|68
|Hardin
|3449
|66
|Hardeman
|3442
|63
|Lauderdale
|3128
|44
|Henry
|3091
|75
|Marion
|3070
|46
|Scott
|3021
|45
|Claiborne
|3008
|74
|Overton
|2942
|60
|Wayne
|2941
|33
|Hickman
|2775
|45
|McNairy
|2752
|54
|DeKalb
|2739
|53
|Smith
|2711
|37
|Haywood
|2675
|60
|Grainger
|2539
|48
|Trousdale
|2470
|22
|Morgan
|2422
|39
|Fentress
|2362
|46
|Johnson
|2246
|38
|Chester
|2082
|50
|Bledsoe
|2079
|11
|Crockett
|1998
|48
|Polk
|1945
|24
|Unicoi
|1899
|49
|Cannon
|1873
|31
|Union
|1836
|34
|Grundy
|1761
|31
|Lake
|1693
|26
|Humphreys
|1661
|21
|Sequatchie
|1649
|28
|Benton
|1600
|40
|Decatur
|1564
|38
|Lewis
|1545
|25
|Meigs
|1322
|23
|Jackson
|1290
|35
|Stewart
|1289
|28
|Clay
|1083
|31
|Houston
|1071
|33
|Perry
|1055
|28
|Moore
|992
|17
|Van Buren
|825
|21
|Pickett
|755
|24
|Hancock
|530
|12