Catalytic converters stolen in Huntsville
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|74976
|1466
|Mobile
|37593
|793
|Madison
|33670
|494
|Tuscaloosa
|25187
|439
|Montgomery
|23836
|561
|Shelby
|23119
|237
|Baldwin
|20542
|301
|Lee
|15459
|166
|Calhoun
|14251
|310
|Morgan
|14144
|266
|Etowah
|13658
|345
|Marshall
|11890
|218
|Houston
|10359
|276
|Elmore
|9997
|201
|Limestone
|9771
|146
|Cullman
|9410
|186
|St. Clair
|9381
|234
|Lauderdale
|9162
|227
|DeKalb
|8706
|181
|Talladega
|8030
|169
|Walker
|7073
|274
|Jackson
|6742
|108
|Autauga
|6620
|102
|Blount
|6460
|132
|Colbert
|6182
|127
|Coffee
|5393
|112
|Dale
|4769
|109
|Russell
|4239
|37
|Franklin
|4189
|82
|Chilton
|4064
|109
|Covington
|4049
|113
|Tallapoosa
|3877
|146
|Escambia
|3866
|74
|Dallas
|3520
|150
|Chambers
|3493
|120
|Clarke
|3454
|60
|Marion
|3066
|101
|Pike
|3049
|74
|Lawrence
|2932
|94
|Winston
|2718
|71
|Bibb
|2546
|58
|Marengo
|2494
|60
|Geneva
|2455
|74
|Pickens
|2329
|57
|Barbour
|2232
|55
|Hale
|2173
|73
|Butler
|2107
|66
|Fayette
|2069
|59
|Henry
|1872
|43
|Cherokee
|1812
|43
|Randolph
|1754
|41
|Monroe
|1710
|40
|Washington
|1639
|38
|Macon
|1541
|47
|Crenshaw
|1501
|57
|Clay
|1485
|54
|Cleburne
|1456
|41
|Lamar
|1392
|33
|Lowndes
|1363
|53
|Wilcox
|1244
|26
|Bullock
|1209
|40
|Conecuh
|1086
|27
|Perry
|1082
|27
|Sumter
|1029
|32
|Coosa
|953
|25
|Greene
|906
|34
|Choctaw
|583
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|90982
|1564
|Davidson
|86068
|907
|Knox
|48711
|621
|Hamilton
|42577
|479
|Rutherford
|41160
|411
|Williamson
|26790
|213
|Sumner
|22742
|337
|Montgomery
|18617
|221
|Out of TN
|17681
|101
|Wilson
|17645
|219
|Unassigned
|16342
|131
|Sullivan
|15582
|281
|Blount
|14762
|194
|Bradley
|14153
|145
|Washington
|13660
|239
|Sevier
|12917
|172
|Maury
|12790
|162
|Putnam
|11032
|173
|Madison
|10562
|238
|Robertson
|9444
|127
|Anderson
|8493
|166
|Hamblen
|8387
|170
|Greene
|7589
|151
|Tipton
|7145
|104
|Coffee
|6741
|120
|Dickson
|6578
|107
|Cumberland
|6412
|125
|Gibson
|6326
|143
|Bedford
|6295
|125
|Carter
|6265
|156
|McMinn
|6233
|96
|Roane
|6098
|100
|Jefferson
|5971
|121
|Loudon
|5921
|69
|Lawrence
|5717
|86
|Hawkins
|5610
|104
|Monroe
|5599
|95
|Warren
|5474
|80
|Dyer
|5327
|103
|Franklin
|5024
|87
|Fayette
|4823
|77
|Obion
|4453
|96
|Cocke
|4370
|98
|Cheatham
|4316
|50
|Rhea
|4271
|75
|Lincoln
|4264
|63
|Marshall
|4050
|57
|Campbell
|4033
|62
|Weakley
|3963
|61
|Giles
|3882
|98
|Henderson
|3672
|74
|Carroll
|3546
|82
|Macon
|3521
|74
|White
|3496
|68
|Hardin
|3438
|66
|Hardeman
|3435
|63
|Lauderdale
|3121
|44
|Henry
|3083
|75
|Marion
|3065
|46
|Scott
|3011
|45
|Claiborne
|2998
|74
|Wayne
|2940
|33
|Overton
|2939
|60
|Hickman
|2764
|43
|McNairy
|2746
|54
|DeKalb
|2735
|53
|Smith
|2700
|37
|Haywood
|2675
|60
|Grainger
|2535
|48
|Trousdale
|2467
|22
|Morgan
|2409
|39
|Fentress
|2354
|45
|Johnson
|2234
|38
|Chester
|2080
|48
|Bledsoe
|2075
|11
|Crockett
|1987
|48
|Polk
|1940
|24
|Unicoi
|1888
|49
|Cannon
|1865
|31
|Union
|1828
|34
|Grundy
|1754
|31
|Lake
|1693
|26
|Humphreys
|1650
|21
|Sequatchie
|1643
|29
|Benton
|1594
|40
|Decatur
|1564
|38
|Lewis
|1540
|25
|Meigs
|1318
|23
|Jackson
|1290
|35
|Stewart
|1288
|27
|Clay
|1080
|31
|Houston
|1066
|33
|Perry
|1056
|28
|Moore
|990
|17
|Van Buren
|819
|21
|Pickett
|754
|24
|Hancock
|529
|12