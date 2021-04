Rob's Tuesday, April 6 North Alabama Weather Forecast

ANOTHER SUNNY, WARM SPRING DAY FOR NORTH ALABAMA TUESDAY. HIGHS WILL APPROACH 80 THIS AFTERNOON WITH LIGHT SOUTH WINDS. WEDNESDAY IS THE TRANSITION DAY BACK TO AN ACTIVE PATTERN. MOST STAY DRY THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING WEDNESDAY BUT RAIN CHANCES WILL GO UP LATE WEDNESDAY AND INTO THURSDAY. A THUNDERSTORM LINE FROM OUT OF MISSISSIPPI BRINGS THE CHANCES OF AN ISOLATED SEVERE STORM AS WELL AS HEAVY RAIN. ADDITIONAL CHANCES FOR STORMS AND HEAVY RAIN LAST THROUGH SUNRISE THURSDAY MORNING.

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 7:30 AM

Posted By: Rob Elvington